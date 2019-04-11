Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul R. Sullivan. View Sign

Paul R. Sullivan, 83, of Bloomington, Indiana, passed away peacefully at IU Health Hospice House on April 9, 2019.



Paul was born September 11, 1935 in Attica, IN and was the son of the late Paul and Ruby (Hill) Sullivan. Paul attended Attica High School and graduated in 1953. He went on to attend



In June of 1958, he married his hometown sweetheart, Jan (Hatton). After serving in the US



Paul was actively involved in the Catholic community of Bloomington: as a cast member of the Monsignor Players in the 1960's and later PTA President for several years at St. Charles Borromeo Church where his children attended school. He later joined St. John the Apostle Catholic church and was heavily involved in several volunteer activities for many years. He was an active member of both the Knights of Columbus and the



Paul was a kind and compassionate man who fiercely loved his family, his faith and friends. He was an avid sports fan and athlete. He played softball and tennis in his younger adult years and was passionate about golf for many of the past recent years. His prayers were recently answered when he was finally able to see his all time favorite baseball team, the Chicago Cubs, win the World Series. He was a Hoosier at heart and a faithful fan of the IU Hoosiers and the Indianapolis Colts.



He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jan (Hatton) Sullivan, son, Michael (Becky) Sullivan daughters, Kelly Staggs, Linda (Matt) Runyon; three grandchildren, Jacob Staggs, Thatcher (Alexandria) Runyon and Hannah Runyon; one great-granddaughter, Elena Runyon.



Paul was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Lieutenant Col. Richard Sullivan and his grandson, Dustin Staggs.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00am Saturday, April 13, 2019 at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, 4607 W. State Rd. 46, Bloomington, IN 47404. Father Daniel Mahan will preside.



Visitation will be 4-7pm Friday, April 12, 2019 at The Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard 3000 E. Third St. in Bloomington. Visitation will also be 9-10am Saturday at the church.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to IU Health Hospice House or the Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington.



Indiana University where he was an equipment manager for the IU Football team and a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity. He graduated in 1957 with a Bachelor's degree in Business.

Army as a Lieutenant for two years stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, they moved to Bloomington, Indiana, where they have resided since. He worked at RCA for 37 years as the Manager of Production Control.

Elks Club of Bloomington. In recent years, he volunteered regularly at the Community Kitchen of Monroe County.

