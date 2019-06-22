Guest Book View Sign Service Information Grady Funeral Home 111 E. Monroe Street Williamsport , IN 47993 (765)-762-3464 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM St. Joseph Church Hall 308 Pearl St Covington , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paula Jean (Ricketts) Anthony, age 59 of Covington, IN, died June 17, 2019 at Williamsport Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williamsport, IN of complications from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).



Paula was born August 31, 1959 in Danville, IL. She was the daughter of Paul and Jean (Foster) Ricketts. Paula resided in Covington, IN on and off during her life, and was a 1977 graduate of Covington High School.



Paula was a cosmetologist for the better part of 39 years, working in Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan at different points in her life. Most recently, she worked at Studio Hair Design in Champaign, IL, and also allowed people in Covington to come to her house for appointments.



Other than doing hair for people, she loved gardening, canning, refinishing furniture, reading, and watching movies. She adored her grandchildren and loved to play outside with them.



Surviving are,



Life partner of 12 years, Mike Spring of Covington, IN;



Parents, Paul and Jean (Foster) Ricketts of Covington, IN;



Siblings, Sharon (Alex) Williams of Covington, IN, Vince (Soozie) Ricketts of Attica, IN, Sandra Pomerantz of Chicago, IL, Elmer (Donna) Ricketts of Crown Point, IN, Amy (Hugh) Johnson of Lancaster, KY, Alicia (David) Middleton of Williamsport, IN;



Children, Holli (Rob) Beckett of Williamsport, IN and AJ (Dawn) Hay of Indianapolis, IN;



5 grandchildren and 2 grandsons



There will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering in honor of Paula Anthony on June 30, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the St. Joseph Church Hall, 308 Pearl St, Covington, IN. Online condolences may be made at Paula Jean (Ricketts) Anthony, age 59 of Covington, IN, died June 17, 2019 at Williamsport Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williamsport, IN of complications from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).Paula was born August 31, 1959 in Danville, IL. She was the daughter of Paul and Jean (Foster) Ricketts. Paula resided in Covington, IN on and off during her life, and was a 1977 graduate of Covington High School.Paula was a cosmetologist for the better part of 39 years, working in Indiana, Illinois, and Michigan at different points in her life. Most recently, she worked at Studio Hair Design in Champaign, IL, and also allowed people in Covington to come to her house for appointments.Other than doing hair for people, she loved gardening, canning, refinishing furniture, reading, and watching movies. She adored her grandchildren and loved to play outside with them.Surviving are,Life partner of 12 years, Mike Spring of Covington, IN;Parents, Paul and Jean (Foster) Ricketts of Covington, IN;Siblings, Sharon (Alex) Williams of Covington, IN, Vince (Soozie) Ricketts of Attica, IN, Sandra Pomerantz of Chicago, IL, Elmer (Donna) Ricketts of Crown Point, IN, Amy (Hugh) Johnson of Lancaster, KY, Alicia (David) Middleton of Williamsport, IN;Children, Holli (Rob) Beckett of Williamsport, IN and AJ (Dawn) Hay of Indianapolis, IN;5 grandchildren and 2 grandsonsThere will be a Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering in honor of Paula Anthony on June 30, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the St. Joseph Church Hall, 308 Pearl St, Covington, IN. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com. Published in Review Republican from June 22 to June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Review Republican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close