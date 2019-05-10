Guest Book View Sign Service Information MAUS FUNERAL HOME 704 COUNCIL STREET Attica , IN 47918-1603 (765)-764-4418 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Maus Funeral Home 704 Council Street Attica , IN View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Maus Funeral Home 704 Council Street Attica , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline J. (Borst) Bossaer, 97, Attica and more recently of Autumn Trace in Attica, passed away in the White Oak Health Campus in Monticello, IN on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

Pauline was born at home in Attica, Indiana on January 29, 1922. She was the daughter of the late George J. and Jennie May (Harvey) Borst. Pauline was a life resident of Attica, graduating from Attica High School in 1940.

On April 19, 1943, Pauline married John J. Bossaer in Attica, IN. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2004.

Pauline was a stay-at-home mother and devoted her life to her family.

She was an active member of the Attica First United Methodist Church and was a faithful volunteer of the United Methodist Church Thrift Shop. She enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Chicago Cub fan. She enjoyed hunting mushrooms. She also liked to raise and tend to her flower garden.

Pauline leaves behind a son, Greg (wife-Laura ""Betsy"") Bossaer, Reynolds, IN; three grandchildren, Matthew Aaron Milach, Normal, IL; John B. (wife-Larissa) Bossaer, Johnson City, TN and Laura V. (husband-Kyle) Robbins, Kentland, IN; four great-grandchildren, Emma Laura and Dawson John Robbins; Lillian Noelle and Eliza Beatrice Bossaer; a sister-in-law, Arvilla Magee, Attica. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Susan E. Milach; three brothers, Louis, Frank and George Ray Borst; five sisters, Genevieve Green, Betty Kiger, Mary Ruth Borst, Josephine Peterson and an infant sister, Freda Borst.

