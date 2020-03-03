|
|
Phyllis Joan (Phelps) Taylor, 85, of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at IU Arnett Hospital.
She was born December 8, 1934 in Hedrick, IN, to the late Oris and Annie (Jones) Phelps. She was a 1952 graduate of Williamsport H.S.
On April 17, 1954 she married Franklyn L. Taylor in Hedrick, IN. He preceded her in death on November 14, 2018.
Phyllis was a homemaker and faithful, longtime member of Hedrick Church of God. She also wrote Hedrick news items many years for the Review Republican newspaper. She enjoyed gardening (and canning that produce), crocheting, quilting, word search puzzles, faithful church attendance and Phelps' family Christmas Eve. Phyllis especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Most of all, she looked forward with great anticipation to the resurrection when Jesus returns to usher in his Kingdom!
Surviving are her children Steve (Jill) Taylor of Sun Lakes, AZ, Marilyn (Robert) Morrison of Lafayette, IN and Dana (Chuck) Chrisman of Greencastle, IN. She is also survived by seven grand-children; Jessica (Paul) Madonia, Annie (Zac) Wagganer, Justin (Kara) Taylor, Joshua (Staci) Morrison, Brittany (Kaytlin) Sprague, Brayden Chrisman, and Brooke Chrisman, and eleven great-grandchildren; Nathaniel, Andrew, Hannah, Benjamin, Sarah, Emily, Krista, R.J., Blake, Isaac and Braylen.
Along with her husband Franklyn, she is preceded in death by her parents, brother Lester and six sisters Letha, Stella, Irene, Louise, Hazel and June.
Visitation will be held Friday, 10:00 am March 6 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastors Steven Taylor and David Cheatwood officiating. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hedrick Church of God – 942 S Adams St. Williamsport, IN, 47993.
Published in Review Republican from Mar. 3 to Mar. 17, 2020