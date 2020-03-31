|
|
Phyllis R. (Shoaf) Ransom, age 91 of Kingman, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Bickford Memory Care in Crawfordsville. She was born in Perrysville on October 19, 1928 to the late Frank & Avanelle (Allen) Shoaf.
Phyllis graduated from Kingman High School in 1947 and on June 27, 1946 she married Ralph E. Ransom, who preceded her in death on September 24, 2012. She started working at Maris & Grubbs Grocery, Olins in Covington for 8 Years, Tee Pak in Danville, IL, and retired from Eli Lilly-Clinton after 20 years in the inventory warehouse.
She was a member of the Kingman Christian Church and Eastern Star Lodge #204. She enjoyed mowing grass, going to auctions and garage sales, studying genealogy and taking care of the Kingman Fraternal Cemetery.
She is survived by a daughter, Janet Keeling of Hillsboro; brother, Gordon (Shirley) Shoaf of Kingman; 2 sisters, Marge Keeling of Kingman and Joyce (Phillip) Berard of Crawfordsville; 2 grandchildren, Justin L (Adrienne) Keeling of Carmel and Jennifer N. Black of Hillsboro; 4 great-grandchildren, Seth William Keeling, Craig Black, Bryce White, and Isaac Keeling; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; sister-in-law, Mabel; and grandson, Jason Eugene Keeling.
Due to the current world health crisis, there will be a private family service at Sanders Funeral Care on Thursday, April 2, 2020 with Pastor John Bowling officiating. Burial will be at Kingman Fraternal Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to the Kingman Christian Church, PO 35 Box, Kingman, IN 47952 or the Kingman Fraternal Cemetery, PO Box 84, Kingman, IN 47952. Friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.sandersfuneralcare.com.
Published in Review Republican from Mar. 31 to Apr. 14, 2020