Quintine Dean Slevin Jr., 54, of Williamsport Indiana, formerly of Danville, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Per his wishes, he will be cremated. A celebration of life will be from Noon – 4:00pm CST on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams Street, Danville, Illinois.
Quint was born July 21, 1965 to Quintine and Evelyn (Sumner) Slevin Sr. in Danville. He worked for many years at Dynafab Corporation in West Lebanon, Indiana. He loved dirt track racing, camping and fishing. He loved summer days in his garage drinking Miller Lite, and loved spending time with his grandkids.
Quint married Teresa Riegle October 1, 2004, she survives. Also surviving include his son: Quintine Jacob Slevin; 7 step-children: Joseph Kutemeier, Jennifer McMurtrie, Paula Bixler, Elizabeth Davis, Renee Claypool, Leroy Riegle, and Kristi Ricketts; 16 grandchildren; father Quintine (Lucy) Slevin Sr; and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, brother Glenn Slevin; and uncle Rusty/Porter
