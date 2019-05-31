Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Alan Crain. View Sign Service Information Sunset's Covington Chapel 420 3Rd St Covington , IN 47932 (765)-793-4500 Send Flowers Obituary

Randy Alan Crain, 63, of Covington passed away at 8:05 pm Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in his home surrounded by family. He was born on October 18, 1955, the son of Don and Mary Jean (Grubb) Crain.



After graduating from Covington High School in 1973, Randy worked in the family plumbing, excavating, and skating rink businesses. He later joined the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 157. After 25 years of service he retired in October 2017. Randy was a member of the Covington United Methodist Church.



Randy was an excellent marksman and enjoyed fishing, woodworking, hunting, and mushrooming. He loved vacationing at the beach, smoking meat for family gatherings, and most of all, spending time with his grandson Levin. He welcomed a granddaughter Madeleine in December 2018.



He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kathy "Kate" (Williams) Crain, his children Jessica Marcinko of Covington, IN, Jaime (Alex) Hale of San Diego, CA, and Josh (Emily) Crain, of Covington, IN; his two brothers Jerry (Charlotte) Crain and Brad (Marlea) Crain, both of Covington, IN; his two grandchildren, Levin Marcinko and Madeleine Hale; and a dog named Wally. He is preceded in death by his parents and special brother-in-law Rick.



A celebration of Randy's life will be held 5:00pm (EDT), Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home & Cremation Center Covington, located at 420 3rd Street. Visitation will be held 2pm-5pm (EDT), Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in his name to St. Franciscan Hospice in Lafayette, , and Covington United Methodist Church.

