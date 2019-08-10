|
Attica - Richard "Dick" Dean Fox, 88, formerly of Attica and living in Lafayette, died at 5:08 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the IU Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette.
Dick was born on July 24, 1931 in Williamsport. He was the son of the late Frank & Daisy (Krout) Fox. He was raised in Williamsport and graduated from Williamsport High School in 1949. He later moved to Attica and then to Lafayette in 2015.
Dick married JoAnn Ledbetter on June 29, 1957 in Attica. She preceded him in death on March 21, 1987. He later married Shirley Ann Bisner on October 17, 1987. She survives.
Dick served as a sergeant for the US Army in the Korean War. He worked as the maintenance supervisor for the Attica School Corp for several years, retiring in 1996. He was a volunteer for the Fountain County Ambulance Service. He was a past president of the Attica Eagles #2596 and the Attica Lions Club. He was a lifetime member of the Attica VFW Post #3318 and the Lafayette Eagles #347. He loved woodworking and gardening, taking special pride in his yard.
Surviving along with his wife, Shirley Fox of Lafayette, are a son, Steven W. Fox, St. Petersburg, FL; Step-Sons, Wyatt (fiance-Cathy Merchant) Barton, Tampa, FL and Matthew (Susan) Barton, Rainsville; a brother, Jimmy (Betty) Fox, Columbus, GA; Several Grandchildren and Step-Grandchildren and several Great-Grandchildren and Step Great-Grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two daughters, Connie June Fox and Patti Pierce; and two brothers, Francis & Charles Fox
Cremation will take place with a Graveside Memorial Service with Military Gravesite Rites to be held on Saturday, August 17 at 11:00 a.m. in the Rainsville Cemetery, Rainsville. Contributions may be made to the Fraternal Order of Eagles Diabetes Research Center, 169 Newton Road, 4312 Pappajohn Biomedical Discovery Building, Iowa City, IA 52242 Condolences may be sent online at mausfuneralhome.com
