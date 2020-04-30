|
Attica - Robert "Bob" Allen Wiggins, 77, Attica, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 12:05 a.m.
Bob, as he was known to family and friends, was born in Lafayette, Indiana on October 3, 1942. He was the son of the late Raymond and R. Louise (Pearson) Wiggins. Bob grew up on a farm near Mellott, Indiana. He graduated from Richland Township High School in 1960 and later attended Tri-State University near Angola, IN. In 1984, Bob moved to rural Warren County, Indiana.
Bob begin working at the Newtown Farm Service in Newtown, IN. He later owned and operated the Romney Hardware Store in Romney, IN. His final employment was with Lowe's in Lafayette, where he worked first in plumbing and then electrical and finally with the tools department until his retirement in 2016. Bob really enjoyed talking with and helping people with their projects.
To pass the time, Bob enjoyed bowling and bowled on several leagues at the Shawnee Lanes in Attica. He was a member of the Five Star Construction Bowling Team which won the State Bowling Title in 1981. He was Inducted into the USBC Hall of Fame along with receiving the Meritorious Service Award in 2016. He also enjoyed antique tractors, following major league baseball with the New York Yankees as his favorite team. He enjoyed woodworking, going to auctions and gardening. He would always have a self-serve stand at the end of his drive with fresh vegetables for local family and friends to enjoy. He also helped build his log cabin home where he and his wife resides. He was a member of the National Rifle Association. He was an avid Purdue sports fan.
On March 24, 1984, Bob married Patty G. (Morgan) Foust in the Riverview United Methodist Church in Independence.
He leaves behind his wife, Patty of 36 years along with children, Scott (Paula) Wiggins, Greencastle, IN; Tracey Wagner, Ionia, MI; Joe Foust, Cascade, ID and Andy (Rachel) Foust, Attica; a sister, Sharon D. (Bill) Hartman, Grand Rapids, MI; eight grandchildren, Bryce, Brent and Faith Wiggins; Katy (Zac) Gilliland, Kyle Slaughter, Kayla Reppert, Alisha Hayden and Kourtney Dewey; four great-grandchildren, Tate and Brody Bradshaw; Gage Gilliland and Carter Hayden.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic a private family service will be held at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, with burial to follow in the Independence Cemetery, Independence, IN. Live streaming of the service will be available by going to the link at www.mausfuneralhome.com (watch it here) on Monday, May 4th, at 1:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Illiana Power & Steam Association. Condolences may be made online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Apr. 30 to May 14, 2020