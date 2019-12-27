|
|
Robert B. "Bob" Klutzke, age 94 of Wingate, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Mulberry Health. Born February 8, 1925 at Lafayette, he was the son of Joseph Klutzke and Elizabeth Reuzenaar Klutzke. He attended school at Montmorenci High School, graduating in 1944. After proudly serving his country in the US Army, he met and then married Mary Elizabeth Wildman on May 8, 1948. They were married 71 years.
Bob's loves were his wife Mary, his family and farming. He grew up in a farming family. He first started farming in Tippecanoe County, moved his family to the Romney area for a couple of years and then found and moved to their own farm in Fountain County in 1960. He worked many years at Robinson Implement in Wingate, setting up machinery and doing repairs. He enjoyed mushroom hunting in the spring, flying kites and rockets with his children, and in the winter, to keep busy, he would work jigsaw puzzles, play cards, games and spend hours working on beautiful counted cross stitching. He had a dry sense of humor but would give it away by grinning and giving you a wink of his eye. In his later years, he enjoyed sitting and watching the little ones. He liked music and we loved to hear him sing.
Surviving family includes: wife Mary E. Klutzke, son Kenneth (Rosann) Klutzke of Roseville, MN, daughter Christine Setze of Muncie, son Jerry (Mary) Klutzke of Wichita, KS, daughter Barbara Meihls of Lafayette, son Larry (Jane) Klutzke of Carmel, son Dennis (Robin) Klutzke of Greenwood, son Carl (Karen) Klutzke of Carmel, 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, with #19 due any day. He is also survived by one sister, Evelyn Hanover of Lafayette. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Joe Klutzke, sister Hortense Sutton, brother Marion Klutzke and sons-in-law Peter Setze and Donald Meihls.
His family would like to especially thank long time home care givers Robin Wilson and Tiffany Phillips plus the caring staff at Mulberry Health.
Visitation will be 3:00-6:00 PM Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate with funeral services, 1:00 PM Monday, December 30, 2019 with
Father Chris Shocklee from St Bernard Catholic Church in Crawfordsville officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wingate. Military Honors by Crawfordsville American Legion and Posts. Memorial contributions in Bob's memory may be directed to Alzheimer's Foundation of America or Riley Hospital for Children. Visit us at www.familyandfriendsfh.com to sign the guest book or share a memory.
Published in Review Republican from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020