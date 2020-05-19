Robert Donald Smith Jr.
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Donald Smith Jr., age 63 of Attica, IN, passed away peacefully at his home on May 16, 2020. He was born on January 22, 1957 in Lafayette, IN to Robert Donald Smith Sr. and Margaret L. (James) Smith.

Robert was a sailor in the U.S. Navy. He was stationed aboard the USS Fulton (AS-11) at New London, CT and Personnel Support Detachment at Adak, AK. He was a heating and air technician. His hobbies were internet gaming operating drones, and coin collecting.

Robert is survived by his wife, Betty Urdano-Smith; mother, Margaret Smith, sons, Robert Donald Smith III and Donald Smith; daughter, Jessica; step-son Johnathan; step-daughters Nicole and Pamela; one brother, James Smith; five sisters, Peggy Fry (husband: Robert), Lois Reynaga, Jill Corbin, Dolly Spear (husband: Ricky), Carol Ellis (husband: James), and Amy Sharp (husband: William), ex-wife, Kim Darnell, and his precious puppy who was always by his side, "Little Man."

Robert is preceded in death by his father, Robert Donald Smith Sr.; son, Michael Smith; and ex-wife Gail Inhofe.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET at Rainsville Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Badgley officiating. Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport is handling services. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Review Republican from May 19 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Graveside service
Rainsville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grady Funeral Home - Williamsport Chapel
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
765-762-3464
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved