Robert S. "Bob" Greely, age 73 of Veedersburg, IN passed away at 4:54 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Williamsport.
Bob was born on August 3, 1946 in Muncie, IN. He was the son of Albert M. Greely and Jean Spurgeon. Jean preceded him in death in 1955. Albert then married Ann Gibbons. He grew up in Yorktown, IN and lived in Kokomo, IN. Bob also lived in New Hampshire for over 10 years before moving to Veedersburg, IN where he had resided for the past 20 years. Bob attended Northwestern High School in Kokomo, IN and graduated from Valley Forge Military School in Pennsylvania.
Bob was a window cleaner for many years in the Veedersburg, Attica, Lafayette, and Crawfordsville areas.
Bob was a simple man. He was a musician, artist, poet, and visionary extraordinaire.
Surviving are,
Siblings, William L. Greely of Westfield, IN, James A. Greely (Amy) of Brown County, IN, and Barbara J. Hinshaw (Michael) of Carmel, IN;
Nieces and nephews, Bill, Erika, Ann, and Alan;
5 great nephews
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Albert, Jean, and Ann.
A Celebration of Life for family and close friends will be held at Bob's home in Veedersburg at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Dec. 3 to Dec. 18, 2019