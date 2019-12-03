Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grady Funeral Home
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
765-762-3464
For more information about
Robert Greely
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Greely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert S. "Bob" Greely

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert S. "Bob" Greely Obituary
Robert S. "Bob" Greely, age 73 of Veedersburg, IN passed away at 4:54 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Williamsport.

Bob was born on August 3, 1946 in Muncie, IN. He was the son of Albert M. Greely and Jean Spurgeon. Jean preceded him in death in 1955. Albert then married Ann Gibbons. He grew up in Yorktown, IN and lived in Kokomo, IN. Bob also lived in New Hampshire for over 10 years before moving to Veedersburg, IN where he had resided for the past 20 years. Bob attended Northwestern High School in Kokomo, IN and graduated from Valley Forge Military School in Pennsylvania.

Bob was a window cleaner for many years in the Veedersburg, Attica, Lafayette, and Crawfordsville areas.

Bob was a simple man. He was a musician, artist, poet, and visionary extraordinaire.

Surviving are,

Siblings, William L. Greely of Westfield, IN, James A. Greely (Amy) of Brown County, IN, and Barbara J. Hinshaw (Michael) of Carmel, IN;

Nieces and nephews, Bill, Erika, Ann, and Alan;

5 great nephews

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Albert, Jean, and Ann.

A Celebration of Life for family and close friends will be held at Bob's home in Veedersburg at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Dec. 3 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -