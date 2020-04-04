|
Wingate – Roland G. 'Rolly' Butler III, age 62, of rural Wingate, passed away in Ascension/St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis at 7:45 AM Wednesday, April 1, 2020. He had been battling health issues the past few years. Rolly was born January 1, 1958 in Long Beach, California to the late Imogene K. (Genie) Kirkpatrick Butler and the late Roland G. Butler, II . He was married to Teresa K. Oswalt on June 16, 1984 in Hartford City and she survives.
Rolly was raised and attended school, in Los Alamitos, CA where he was active in the Boy Scouts. He spent his final two years at and graduated from Fountain Central High School. He received a BS in Ag. Econ from Purdue University. While at Purdue he was instrumental in establishing Delta Theta Sigma fraternity. Following graduation from Purdue he worked as a District Sales Manager for McCurdy Seed Co. He retired after 30 years of employment with RR Donnelley & Sons (LSC), Crawfordsville. He belonged to the Mellott Community Bible Church.
Rolly had a love of the land and began farming the family farm and assisting Lawrence and Emma Jean Kirkpatrick on their farm in return for the use of their equipment to operate his land. He considered Lawrence and Emma Jean as mentors. He always respected and appreciated their kindness and considered them as a second set of parents. He loved everything about his community…taking his kids to Newtown Farm Service where they'd load their pockets with peanuts, the 4-H Fair, cooking fish at the annual 4-H fair fish fry, taking his kids on tractor and combine rides, 'road farming', going fishing with his buddy Jim Keith, visiting with his coffee buddies at the 'North End' and the K&K Café. Rolly was a very kind, gentle soul…his heart was as big as the outdoors and would virtually give you the shirt off his back if you were in need. Following his retirement he enjoyed traveling the country as well as day trips with Imperial Travel.
Surviving along with his wife Teresa: two daughters; Rachel (Michael) Hogan of Chesapeake, VA and Michelle Butler of Kokomo, a son; John Butler IV of Wingate. Two sisters; Becky (Dennis) Benner of Fowler and Linda Butler of Lafayette. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins as well as a community that mourn his death. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother David.
Due to our current circumstances, Rolly's family will have a private visitation at this time. A public visitation/memorial service will be held at a later date when the pandemic is behind us. Family and Friends Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be directed to Mellott Community Bible Church. Visit us online at www.familyandfriendsfh.com to sign the guestbook or share a condolence.
Published in Review Republican from Apr. 4 to Apr. 21, 2020