Newtown - Sharon Ann (Pelfree) Randolph Kemp, 73, Newtown, passed away unexpectedly in the emergency room of the Franciscan Health Crawfordsville Hospital on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:18 p.m.
Sharon was born in Lafayette, Indiana on October 2, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Cletis Earl and Josephine Bessie (Bruce) Pelfree. Sharon was raised in Lafayette, graduating from Klondike High School in 1964. She has resided in Newtown for the past 21 years.
Sharon formerly worked as a teachers aide for the Head Start Program in Fowler and Lafayette. More recently Sharon was a service coordinator for the First Steps Program in Lafayette for 12 years until her retirement in 2011.
Sharon had been attending the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene. She volunteered her time at the Attica Food Pantry. She enjoyed quilting and fishing. She loved to travel to Florida and spend time on the beaches of Florida. She was an avid football fan and the New England Patriots were her favorite team. Her greatest enjoyment was the time spent with her family, her nieces and nephews and especially with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sharon gave the "Gift of Life" as being an organ and tissue donor.
Sharon was first married to Billy C. Randolph on December 5, 1964 at the Lynnwood Church of Christ in Lafayette. Billy preceded her in death on May 18, 1982. On March 31, 1983, Sharon married William C. Kemp in the Lynnwood Church of Christ in Lafayette.
Sharon leaves behind her husband, William of 36 years along with two daughters, Melissa (Russell) Friend, Lafayette and Jennifer (Michael) Stone, Pocatello, ID; a step daughter, Shannon ( Scott) Sylvester, Avon, IN; two sisters, Marilyn (Don) Bowers, Battle Ground and Sue (Rick) Martin, Linden; a brother, Cletis "Peck" (Janet) Pelfree, Jr., Lafayette; thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a step-son, Samuel M. Kemp and a sister, Cassie Knuckles.
Friends may call at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, 453 State Road 341, Hillsboro on Tuesday, December 10th, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. A celebration of Sharon's life will begin on Wednesday, December 11th, at 10:00 a.m. at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Greg McDonald officiating. Burial will follow in the Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene or the Attica Food Pantry. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Dec. 10 to Dec. 24, 2019