Attica - Sherman Dean Hankins, 80, formerly of Attica and had been residing in The Waters of Covington, passed away in the I.U. Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 12:12 p.m.

Sherman was born near Kingman, Indiana on November 20, 1938. He was the son of the late George Oliver and Kitty Clover (Ratcliff) Hankins. He was raised in the Kingman area and lived most of his adult life in Attica.

Sherman had worked in a saw mill in Michigan, where he graded the lumber. He later worked as an assembler of grain bins at Dri-All in Attica.

Sherman served his country by enlisting in the U.S. Army and served in Korea. At the time of his honorable discharge he had attained the rank of E-4.

Sherman was a member of the American Legion Post # 52 of Attica. He enjoyed listening to country music and like to play his guitar. He had on occasion played with the Tom Claypool Band.

Sherman was married to Margie M. (Bell) Burchett on April 18, 1981 in Williamsport, IN. She preceded him in death on December 25, 2002.

He leave behind a daughter, Linda (Fred) Bolander, Lafayette and a son, George Hankins, Lafayette; a sister, Dortie J. (Billy) Price, Attica; three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica on Sunday, April 14th, from 2:00 p.m. until service time at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Daniel Jordan officiating. A military service will follow at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Cooper's Chapel Cemetery, south of Veedersburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .