|
|
|
|
|
|
Calling hours
View Map
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|
Calling hours
View Map
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
8:00 PM
Pine Village Masonic Lodge # 315
|
Memorial service
View Map
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
8:00 PM
|
Celebration of Life
View Map
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
|
Celebration of Life
View Map
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
|
Terry Russell Lemming
1954 - 2019
|
|
|
Terry Russell Lemming, age 65 of rural Attica, IN passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday December 14, 2019.
Terry was born in Home Hospital in Lafayette, IN on January 16, 1954 to the late Russell and Betty (Bell) Lemming. Born and raised in Warren County, IN, Terry was a 1972 graduate of Pine Village High School and attended Purdue University. On June 2, 1973 Terry married Valerie Fae Fellure in Warren County and she survives.
Terry worked in the Agronomy department at Purdue University for 44 years, until his death, with the majority of those years spent in sorghum research. For his job, he often traveled to Puerto Rico to pollinate the sorghum crops and he was considered a mentor for many students at Purdue. Terry truly enjoyed his days in the lab, lunch breaks playing cards with his co-workers and friends, and the days spent farming (and playing lunchtime volleyball) at the Agronomy Farm (Agronomy Center for Research & Education).
Terry enjoyed many activities and hobbies and was a current member of the Pine Village Masonic Lodge #315 F. & A. M. Terry was a passionate athlete and in high school earned 14 varsity letters for basketball, baseball, cross country, and track. He was a proud member of the 1972 Pine Village Pine Knots Sectional Championship Team and he often reminisced about the Year of the Village and the joys and friendships those years brought. While attending Purdue, he was selected to the campus all-star intramural league basketball team.
Terry and Valerie made their home in Oxford, IN for 28 years where they raised their three daughters. This ultimately meant that Terry had to set foot in Benton Central gymnasium for his daughter's events and graduations, which was always a joke with his family. Through the years you could find Terry coaching Little League baseball in Oxford, golfing at Big Pine golf course, and playing weekly basketball games at the Co-Rec at Purdue or the Oxford Elementary school gym, where one would commonly see him drilling 3 pointers. Terry and Valerie returned to the Warren County countryside where they resided for the last 15 years.
Along with playing sports, he was an avid and vocal fan of all things Purdue, especially basketball and football. For many years, he was a basketball season ticket holder and enjoyed traveling to football bowl games with his sisters and brothers-in-law. Along with talking about and watching Purdue sports, Terry also enjoyed vacationing with his family, especially in the Great Smokey Mountains in Tennessee, mushroom hunting, and arrowhead hunting and he amassed an impressive collection of artifacts of which he was proud.
Terry never met a stranger and had a sly sense of humor. He was selfless and giving, and cared deeply for his friends and close-knit family. He was a loving, supportive, and proud husband and father. He was blessed to see his 3 daughters receive their college degrees from Purdue. He was beaming with pride as he walked 2 daughters down the aisle and gained 2 sons and he was beaming again when his 6 grandchildren were born. He was a proud Grandpa, who was able to frequent his grandchildren's sporting events and other activities. He also enjoyed trips with his wife and two oldest granddaughters, Emma and Claire to visit his youngest daughter in North Carolina and the sightseeing they would do while there.
When Terry was diagnosed with Stage 4 Nasopharyngeal cancer in 1999, he battled with grace and humility, and came out a survivor. For 20 years, he never complained and he never stopped fighting- even as he encountered setbacks due to the radiation he received to cure his cancer. He was a role model and inspiration to his friends and family, particularly his daughters who adored him. He was truly loved and will forever be missed by his family, colleagues, and countless friends.
Along with Valerie, his best friend and beloved wife of 46 years, he is survived by his daughters Nicole Rae (Matt) Booth of Fowler, IN, Jessi Dee (Matt) Weaver of Noblesville, IN and Tracey Tara Lemming of Chapel Hill, NC, along with his pride and joy- his grandchildren Emma Fae Booth, Claire Natalie Booth, Ruby Caroline Booth, his namesake Luke Russell Weaver, and twins Riley Adaline and Vivian Rose Weaver.
Also surviving are his sisters Janice (Vic) Larson, West Lafayette; Linda (Chuck) Ridge, and Vicki (Bill) Betty, both of Lafayette; his sister-in-law Janine (Dave) Phillips, Veedersburg and sister-in-law Debbie Fellure, Attica. Terry is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Terry was preceded in death by his mother-in-law Alice Fellure on June 11, 2019, his brother-in-law Steve Fellure on August 23, 2018, father-in-law Merle Fellure, and his parents.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Thursday, December 19th from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a Masonic Memorial Service being conducted by the Pine Village Masonic Lodge # 315 at 8:00 p.m. A celebration of Terry's life will be held at the funeral home on Friday, December 20th, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mike Link and Pastor Dan Jordan officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Pine Village Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Purdue University Center for Cancer Research, 201 S. University St., West Lafayette, IN 47906 or the Warren County Community Foundation. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Dec. 17 to Dec. 31, 2019
|
Notify Friends and Family
|
Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary.
|
Your email was sent successfully.
- Return to the obituary
- Send another email
-
-
Share