|
|
Thomas Lowell "Tom" Brown, age 71 of rural Warren County, IN, died at 4:32 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.
Tom was born on September 8, 1948 in Williamsport, IN. He was the son of Lowell and Florence (Kinsell) Brown. He was a 1966 graduate of Turkey Run High School. He had lived in Clinton, Rockville, and South Bend before moving to Warren County where he has resided since 1970.
Tom worked drilling wells, as a manager at Golden Imperial service station in Rockville, an electronics engineer at TRW in Marshall, IL, an electronics technician at Central Electronics, in Paris, IL, CVS in Terre Haute, IN, an apartment manager in Clinton, IN, a quality control tech at RMC in Attica, IN, and a malt mechanic at C & D Battery in Attica, IN, retiring in 1984. He served in the United States Air Force.
Tom was a member of the Williamsport United Methodist Church and was attending the Independence United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 2596 and American Legion Post #52 in Attica, IN. He enjoyed electronics, fishing, stereos, studying history, and antiques. Tom was a stained glass artist and enjoyed making stained glass windows.
Surviving are,
1 child, Zenith Quinn Drake
1 brother, Jerry E. Brown (Shirley) of Jonesville, VA;
1 niece, Wendy LaMarchia (Anthony) of Brentwood, TN;
1 great-niece, Augusta Hyberger;
Caregivers, Donna Paris and Amy Humbers
Tom was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport, IN on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until service time at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Dan Jordan officiating. A committal service will be held at Riverside Cemetery with full military honors on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Oct. 1 to Oct. 15, 2019