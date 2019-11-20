Home

Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate
9700 N State Road 55
Wingate, IN 47994
(765) 275-2322
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Troy Lowell Rice Obituary
Troy Lowell Rice, age 57, of rural Veedersburg/Mellott, passed away, 6:40 PM Sunday, November 10, 2019 in IU Health Hospital, Indianapolis, following a short illness. He was born April 30, 1962 in Tacoma, Washington, to Shirley White Short Rice and the late Byron Lowell Rice. He married Sandy Sloan in Covington, August 13, 1999 and she survives.

Troy was a 1980 graduate of Fountain Central High School. He was a Maintenance Electrician working for various companies and had farmed with his father. He was and active supporter of the 4-H livestock programs in Fountain County and was instrumental in creating the 'trap shooting' and archery programs at Fountain Central High School. Troy enjoyed following his daughter Morgan as she exhibited/showed livestock and participated in shooting sports. A 'country boy' at heart, Troy enjoyed farming.

Surviving along with his wife Sandy: his mother, Shirley White Short Rice of Lafayette. Daughter; Morgan Moore at home, Son; Dakota (Megan) Rice of LaCygne, Kansas, brothers; Todd (Becky) Rice of Lafayette and Trent (Leann) of rural Veedersburg. Grandson; Weston Troy Rice and granddaughters; Christina, Cheyenne, Emma. Step-sons; Brandon Krout and Matthew Krout also survive. He was preceded in death by his father Byron L. Rice.

Troy's family will greet guests 3:00 – 6:00 PM, Saturday, November 23, 2019 with memorial services following at 6:00 PM with Pastor Dave Sims officiating at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate. Memorial contributions may be directed to Fountain County 4-H /Beef Sheep Barns. Visit us at www.familyandfriendsfh.com to sign the guest book or leave a condolence.
Published in Review Republican from Nov. 20 to Nov. 30, 2019
