Vicki Lynn O'Dell of Crawfordsville passed away at her home on June 8, 2019. She was 67.
Born January 16, 1952 in Indianapolis, she was the daughter of Boyd L. and Bettye L. O'Dell. She graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1970 and attended Indiana University. Vicki later attended Ivy Tech Community College, graduating with a degree in nursing in 2006. Vicki enjoyed gardening and spending time with her pets.
Surviving family includes: son, Aaron (Audra) Armstrong of Veedersburg; son, Seth (Elizabeth) Armstrong of Ft. Wainwright, Alaska; daughter, Elisa (Josh) Perry of Norwalk, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Cody Hoagland, Noah Armstrong, William Armstrong, Elliot Armstrong, Emily Armstrong, Abigail Armstrong, Gavin Perry and Zane Perry; brother, Michael (Nilda) O'Dell, Chicago; brother, Robert (Lori) O'Dell, Westfield; sister, Lisa (Joseph) O'Brien, West Chicago; one nephew and seven nieces.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be held on Saturday June 22 at Burkhart Funeral Home, 201 W. Wabash Avenue Crawfordsville, Indiana. Visitation will begin at 1:00pm with services immediately following at 3:00pm. Pastor Gary Johnson will be officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery North.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Montgomery County Animal Welfare League, www.mcawl.com or the , www.diabetes.org.
Published in Review Republican from June 19 to June 30, 2019