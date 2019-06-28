Guest Book View Sign Service Information Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate 9700 N State Road 55 Wingate , IN 47994 (765)-275-2322 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate 9700 N State Road 55 Wingate , IN 47994 View Map Service 4:00 PM Family & Friends Funeral Home - Wingate 9700 N State Road 55 Wingate , IN 47994 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Virgie Brownfield, 83, of rural Wingate, passed away at 5:30 PM on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Mulberry Health and Rehabilitation. She was born September 4, 1935 in Slick Rock, KY daughter of the late Noah and Mattie Simmons. Later in life she was adopted by Dr. James Cedric and Lucile Rodgers Carter. She married Junior Harvey Brownfield on July 5, 1952 in Attica Indiana. They enjoyed 65 wonderful years of marriage.



Virgie enjoyed a life as a devoted wife and mother. Junior and Virgie raised five wonderful children together. She was very involved in her children and grandchildren's lives. She continued to be active in her great-children's lives later in her life. As a homemaker and mother of five, she was very busy with children's activities, planting her garden, and keeping a beautiful home for her family. She loved preparing big family meals and was an excellent cook.



Virgie and Junior loved spending time in their garden and enjoying their farm after Junior retired. She also enjoyed traveling around the country with her husband to visit family and friends. She especially enjoyed her favorite "child," her beloved miniature pinscher, Jake. Jake was her constant companion and comfort.



Virgie enjoyed being involved in her community and making friends. Virgie was a member of the Red Hat Society, Home Economics Club, Moose Lodge, and VFW Auxiliary.



She was a master bingo player. A close second favorite pastime was bargain hunting and finding just the right "treasures" at flea markets, garage sales, and thrift stores far and wide.



She was a fiercely loyal friend and always quick to help those in need, whether it be offering a sick friend a ride to the doctor or simply being there to listen. She enjoyed a good laugh and definitely had a quick wit and dry sense of humor. She will be missed by all of those that loved her.



Surviving Are: daughters; Marsha Kay. (George) Baker and Carol J Farner (Timothy); sons; Timothy N (Lisa) Brownfield, Tony H (Serina) Brownfield and Charles Brownfield. Grandchildren: Rachel A. (Charles N.) McEachen, Melissa J. Meharry, James Christopher Baker, Shelby N. Brownfield, Emily A. Brownfield and Kayden Timberlake. Great-grandchildren: Alycia A. and Lucas McEachen, Loren K. and H. Riley Meharry, Dakota J., Zoe J., Elliot J. Baker. She was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband and two grandchildren: Tara J. Hall and Eric J. Brownfield.



Visitation hours are 2:00-4:00 PM Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate, with services immediately following at 4:00 PM with Rev. James Thalacker officiating. A private family interment at Wheeler-Black Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may directed to The (www.arthritis.org).

