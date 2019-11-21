|
Vivian Loetta {Peyton} Schultz, 91, of Covington, Indiana, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019 at Cobblestone Crossings in Terre Haute, Indiana. She was born on December 12, 1927, in Highland Township, Vermillion County, Indiana to Lucretia Catherine {Smith} Peyton and Charles Peyton.
She graduated from Perrysville High School in 1945. In 1947, she met and married Glen Schultz. During their 72 years of marriage they had two daughters, Connie Sue and Janet Lynn.
Vivian was a homemaker, wife, mother, and held various positions in the education system. She worked from 1947 to 1961. Vivian was secretary at Daniel School and then worked at Danville School District #118 from 1961 to 1966. In 1961, she went to work at Danville Area Community College where she was the secretary to the president, Board of Trustees secretary, and Director of Personnel Services. She was also a member of the Executive Club, the American Society of Personnel Administrators and the Danville Jaguar Booster Club. Vivian retired from DACC in March of 1987. In 1975, Vivian was crowned Secretary of the Year. She received an Honorary Associate Degree from DACC in 1972 and passed the Certified Professional Secretary six-part exam in 1981.
She enjoyed quilting, golfing, snow skiing, bird watching, traveling with her husband, gardening, antiques, genealogy, and wood carving.
Vivian is survived by her daughter, Connie {Schultz} West; grandchildren, Franci Rubin, Garicke (DeeDee) Rubin, Ryan Anderson, Jared (Marithe) Anderson, Shalane West, and Kelsey (Branden) West; great grandchildren, Heather, Kavan, Rian, Micah, Adrian, Riley, Cooper, Mateo, Mattingly, Sienna, and Mia; and her brother, Earl Peyton. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Charles Curtis Peyton; and her husband, Glen; and her daughter, Janet Anderson.
A celebration of Vivian's life will be held at 11:30am EST, Friday, November 22, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Covington, located at 420 3rd Street, Covington, Indiana 47932. Visitation will be 10:00am to 11:30am EST on Friday at the funeral home prior to her service. She will be laid to rest in Mound Cemetery near Covington at a later time. Please join her family in sharing memories through her Tribute Wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Nov. 21 to Dec. 1, 2019