Attica - William "Bill" Joseph Christenberry, 54, Attica, passed away in the Indiana Heart Center, Indianapolis, on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 1:58 p.m.
Bill was born in Washington, Indiana on November 29, 1964. He was the son of the late Robert Eugene and Carolyn Sue (Condiff) Christenberry. He was a life resident of Attica, graduating from Attica High School in 1983.
Bill worked as an electrician in maintenance at Harrison Steel Castings Company in Attica.
Bill enjoyed watching his favorite baseball team, the Chicago Cubs play and win the World Series. He also enjoyed watching the Purdue Boilermakers play football and basketball. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially watching and interacting with his grandchildren.
On December 28, 2007, Bill married Bobbi Jean Greer in Attica.
He leaves behind his wife, Bobbi of nearly 12 years along with four children, Amanda Greer (fiancé - Talmadge Jackson), Attica; David (Courtney) Greer, Attica; Keisha Christenberry, Attica and Emily Christenberry, Attica; a sister, Carol (Clifford) Wilderman, Attica; two brothers, Robert Eugene (Tiffani) Christenberry, Attica and Steven Joe Christenberry, Indianapolis; eight grandchildren, Taylor, Jack, Laedence, Ethan, Tanner, Harper, Bradyn and Lilly.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Saturday, September 14th, from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. with Bill's nephew, Justin Wilderman officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in Review Republican from Sept. 11 to Sept. 24, 2019