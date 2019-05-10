Guest Book View Sign Service Information Windler Funeral Home 506 E Main St Fowler , IN 47944 (765)-884-0110 Rosary 3:30 PM Windler Funeral Home 506 E Main St Fowler , IN 47944 View Map Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Windler Funeral Home 506 E Main St Fowler , IN 47944 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Catholic Church Fowler , IN View Map Burial Following Services St. Joseph Cemetery Kentland , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William (Bill) Silver passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 pm. He was born February 22, 1928 to Mildred and Martin Silver in Boswell, Indiana. The farm life provided an environment in which William and his siblings worked hard together and developed a close relationship. While William was in high school, his father moved the family to Jordan Township in Warren County. He graduated from Williamsport High School in 1946. William appreciated what life could offer him and what he had while growing up in the depression.



February 4, 1956, William married the former Alice Sego, from Kentland, Indiana. They settled in Boswell, then moved to Warren County a couple of years later where they raised their five children. Their children are Martin (Vicki), Mountain View, CA; Meddie (Candy), Lafayette, IN; Colonel (Ret) Mike (Karen), West Lafayette, IN; Peggy Brown (Dick), Fredonia, WI; Jerry (Eva), Williamsport, IN. William and Alice created a loving and supporting home to raise their children. Family vacations, camping, weekends water skiing, bowling, roller skating, movies, games at home, and of course, chores at home provided many opportunities for the family to live, work, and play together.



William had eight siblings. Mary, Joyce, Rita, Tom and Pat proceeded his passing. His living siblings are Sandy (Jerry), Bob (Becky), and Jim. Very few things brought William more joy than watching his seventeen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He never tired of time spent with them or hearing about their adventures.



William believed in making a difference in his community, becoming involved in a cause that would benefit many, and supporting his children in their band, 4-H, and athletic activities. William instilled in his children that whatever you were involved in, it is your responsibility to leave it better than when you started. Hard work was part of the example of developing his children into responsible, caring, and respectful adults. William served on the Warren County School District School Board from 1974 to 1982. During that time, he believed in supporting the educational system and educators of the Warren County schools. From 2001 through 2011, William was a member of the Fowler



Being an active member in Sacred Heart Catholic Church enabled William to share his love of Christ by serving as chairman of the Stewardship Committee, writing spiritual newsletters weekly for ten years, being instrumental in bringing Life Teen to the religious education program, chairman of the Fish Fry, and volunteering to paint the playground fence, refinishing the bleachers, and many more. For many years, William participated in the church choir and assisted with making noodles to sell at the church festival.



Being a farmer who raised wheat, corn, and soybeans, William believed in helping create markets for a product that he raised. Why wait for someone else to create a market for what he grew? William became a leader in creating the Indiana Soybean Association sponsored check-off program through countless trips throughout the state to meet with local farmers, Farm Bureau, grain elevators owners, college agricultural staff, and others who he felt could help create a sustainable organization that helped develop markets and create a need for the soybean product. Indiana became a part of the National Check-off program.



William served Indiana soybean farmers for 22 years with the goal of wanting an organization that will help keep soybean farming profitable for future generations. During those years, he was involved in everything from recruiting members for the Indiana Soybean Growers Association, to writing bylaws for the Indiana Soybean Development Council, to explaining the checkoff to elevators managers, to promoting soy products at the Indiana State Fair and Health Fairs. William served on the state board in the capacity of President in 1992, Treasurer 1993-94, and various committees. William also served on the United Soybean Board of Directors from 1986-1991 and earned recognition as a USB Founding Director for years 1991-1997. William's career in the Indiana and American Soybean Association was recognized by receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Conference for the American Soybean Association in 1997.



Other honors that William received were Lifetime Dedicated Service to Agriculture from the Warren County Farm Bureau in 1996, William was an active member in Indiana Corn Growers Association, Indiana Farm Bureau, and Soybean Board Soy Promoters to enhance the profitability of soybeans by building increased influencer and consumer awareness, and usage of soy products. William received numerous awards for his service in Rotary, USB, Indiana Soybean Association, and other organizations.



William and Alice shared a love for Purdue Girls Basketball and other sports, 4-H, and musical events that in the bleachers, in the audience, and along the sidelines cheering them on. Both William and Alice continue to support Sacred Heart Catholic School, their church, and their families. The legacy of hard work, the value of family and faith, and involvement in local, state, and national programs and activities are ones in which all those associated with William will carry on.



