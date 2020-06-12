Aaron Dale Mains, age 69, died peacefully at his home in St. Anthony of natural causes on Monday, June 8th 2020. Aaron was born on August 11th, 1950 to John Dewy Mains and Velda May Barney in St. Anthony, Idaho.
Aaron spent majority of his life in St. Anthony where he attended School and built his life and home. After spending a short time in Salt Lake City Aaron returned home to St. Anthony and spent much of his time building his construction company, Fine Line Construction. Aaron enjoyed exploring the outdoors, camping and spending quality time with his family. He always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. Aaron was always as happy as can be as long as he had his Jeep, his dog-Tess, and his wife Barb.
Aaron met his wife Barbara Roberts at the Friendship Club in Rexburg, Idaho in 2001. Aaron and Barbara were married in Lake Tahoe, California, October 6th, 2006.
Aaron is survived by his wife, Barbara Mains. His brother Mark (Liz) Mains, sisters Felica Pierotti and Shelley Mains. Children Damion Mains, Mandy (Nick) Lucero, Sam (Lexi) Mains, Eli (Nychelle) Mains. Step children, Josh (Katy) Voss, and Jomanda (Hannah) Voss. And many many grand and great-grand children.
Aaron is reunited with his loved ones- father John Mains, mother Velda Mains; brother, David Mains; step-son Chase Voss; and his dog and best friend, Tess.
Aaron will be immensely missed but never forgotten.
Private family services are being planned. Graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary in St. Anthony.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.