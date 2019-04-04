

Our precious little Angel, Addisyn Hurt, beloved daughter of Jake and Autumn Hurt, left us, surrounded by family, on April 1, 2019. Addi laughed and smiled everyday throughout her nine years, bringing joy and happiness to everyone she touched. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. Those who knew Addi, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.



In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, Braigen, and sisters Tayleigh, Tori, and Aydri; grandparents, Ronald "Skip" and Evelynn Hurt, Vern and Penny Fullmer; great-grandmother Mary Fullmer; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at the Sugar City Heritage Park Chapel, 6 N. Teton Avenue, in Sugar City. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 N. 1st E., in Rexburg and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to service. Interment will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.