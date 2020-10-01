Albert Henry Staub arrived on earth February 11, 1929, in Belleville, Illinois, and left this earth September 18, 2020, at the Ashton Living Center, Ashton, Idaho.
Al attended Jefferson grade school in Belleville from 1934 to 1941, and Belleville Jr. High until October 1941.
The family moved to California where his father worked at an aircraft factory during the war, and Al attended Venice High School until June 1944. He lettered in tumbling during his freshman year. The family moved back to Belleville where Al finished high school at Belleville Township. There he was on the Maroon wrestling squad.
Al worked in construction while on a boxing team held at the USO in Belleville.
Al belonged to the Egyptian Motorcycle Club in Belleville, and that is where a friend introduced Joan Wiesner to the members. Joan's eyes fell only on Al, and after dating for six months there were married in Piggott, Arkansas, on October 29, 1949.
Al served his country in the United States Air Force from November 1951 until being honorably discharged as a radio repairman in November 1955.
While in the service Al boxed on the USAFE (United States Air Force in Europe) boxing team. He has a trophy awarded for winning the welterweight championship for the Armed Forces of all countries stationed in France. He also defeated the English welterweight champion by a blow in the first round that left him in a coma for 48 hours.
A trophy of second place in the European finals which were battled in Wiesbaden, Germany, refereed by Max Schmeling, former world heavyweight title holder. The decision caused protest, but to no avail. If Al would have won that fight, he could have returned to Belleville for the birth of their daughter at Scott Air Force base in Belleville. Sherry Allen Staub was born on April 23, 1953.
When their daughter was 10 weeks old, she and Joan left New York by plane to visit Al for 6 months in Paris, France, where he was stationed at Fontainebleau. Al worked on microwave systems that gave Allied Air Forces Central Europe, a six nation NATO unit, 33 circuits to its fighting forces spread from Denmark to the Alps.
After his honorable discharge, Al attended Tri State College in Angola, Indiana, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering in Jun 1958.
His first employment was with EG & G in Phoenix, Arizona. From there he advanced to the Martin Company in Denver, Colorado, and worked on the flight control system of the Titan I and Titan II missiles. He advanced again, going to the Nevada Test Site. He worked on the Kiwi and Nervia reactors for NASA. His last job there was as manager with Reeco.
This is when Al decided to change directions, and he and Joan bought the Gambles Hardware store in Ashton, Idaho, in 1974, and retired in 1986.
They began traveling the beautiful state of Idaho by truck, camper, travel trailer, 4-wheeler, boat, and motor home.
Al was elected councilman for the term of 4 years for the city of Ashton. He and Joan had the honor of being chosen to be the Grand Marshals for the 2009 4th of July parade in Ashton.
Al and Joan had a wonderful time in Idaho fishing and hunting before age took over.
Joan took care of Al until the time came where he lived in the Ashton Living Center from September 18, 2019 to September 18, 2020.
Joan says, "Al gave me my most wonderful life for almost 71 years. We spent our whole life working side by side and our love grew more and more each day. My life has forever changed without him."
Al is survived by his wife Joan, a daughter Sherry (James) Hulse, and a grandson Jameson Hulse.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and our beautiful granddaughter Cassalee McKenzie Hulse, who at age 20, lost her life from a rare incurable disease called NARP.
Honoring Al's wishes there will be no services held.
A special thank you to the Ashton Living Center for the care they gave Al.
Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.