Alex Greg Staker, age 28, of Newdale, Idaho passed away on June 29, 2019. He was born on July 7, 1990 in Rexburg, Idaho to VerNyle and Alison Staker of Newdale, Idaho. He attended schools in Sugar-City, and graduated from Sugar-Salem High School. Alex graduated from BYU-Idaho with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, and then worked at Hill Air Force Base in Ogden, Utah before pursuing a Master's degree in Software Engineering.



As a youth he was involved in Scouting and earned his Eagle Scout award. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and held many callings throughout his life. Alex served a full time mission in Albuquerque, New Mexico Mission from 2009-2011, and loved to attend the temple whenever possible.



Alex enjoyed computer programming and technology, working with his hands to create and build, expanding his knowledge by studying new things, and loved to cook. He was always ready to help in any situation, and was very serviced minded. Alex was blessed with the ability to accept and love everyone. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, and was a favored uncle of his nieces and nephews that he loved like his own.



Alex is survived by his parents, and his brothers and sisters: Scott Staker (Samara) of Rexburg, Idaho, Shawndra Staker, Alyssa Stevens (Nick), Andrea Staker all of Newdale, Idaho. Also, nieces and nephews: Madison, Colton, Scarlett, and Weston, and grandparents: Devon and LaDawn Bratsman of Rexburg, Idaho.



He is preceded in death by his grandparents Donald and Delilah Staker of Newdale, Idaho.



Funeral services will be held at the Newdale LDS Church on Wednesday, July 3rd at 11 a.m., with a viewing from 10:00 -10:45 a.m. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening July 2nd, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Flamm's Funeral Home in Rexburg, Idaho. Interment will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on July 2, 2019