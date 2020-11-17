Allan Richard Briggs was born in Idaho Falls, ID on Nov 6, 1948, to Wallace Orval and Dorothy Cheney Briggs. He passed away peacefully and unexpectedly in Cibolo, TX, on Nov 10, 2020, four days after celebrating his 72nd birthday, at his son Bobby's family home.
Allan's early life was spent in several eastern Idaho communities, until his family moved to Malta, Idaho, where he completed Jr. High and High School. At graduation, Allan was student body president and salutatorian (2nd highest GPA) of the Raft River High graduating class of 1967.
Allan excelled in athletics and was a multi-year letterman at RRHS. His tall, lean stature earned him nicknames like Stork and Big Al. His sports of choice were basketball, track, and football. Achievements include: all-time scoring leader for RRHS--until his taller, younger brother Michael surpassed the record ~10 years later, and 4min 40sec mile run-one second faster than his son Robert (Bobby), who always strived, but never quite matched the excellence of his father.
Allan worked hard. As a teenager, Allan performed tasks that grown men shied away from such as delivering coal in Malta winter, bringing in grain at Malta General Mills, and moving sprinkler pipe (while running). Later, he delivered milk, which required regular 4 a.m. wake-ups. He valued other work opportunities at Ricks College in academic advising and the printing press.
He was once recognized for indexing/genealogy efforts that put him among top 5 in the nation for number recorded that year.
Allan had many challenges in his life, from his youth up until his death. His loving wife, eternal companion, and best friend Marion passed away in 1992.
Allan doggedly spent efforts providing for his children and mentoring them as well as he could. He sacrificed his own opportunities to provide, and eagerly attended meaningful activities and events in his children's lives.
He loved his wife Marion, her parents Rex and Fern Furness, and frequently expressed being humbled and awed by blessings that flowed from being part of their family.
Allan was smart. In young adulthood, Allan was adept at computers, particularly word processing. He excelled at word games, particularly Boggle, Jeopardy, and Wheel of Fortune. He won spelling contests in his youth, and eagerly typed missionary and life journals for individuals as he aged. People who knew him appreciated his good-natured humor and quick wit.
Allan was loyal. Allan remained fiercely loyal to his faith in Jesus Christ and the teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Despite schizophrenic tendencies resulting in relentless doubts regarding his own status and welfare in the eternities, he persistently lived up to the standards he espoused. He performed several months of missionary service in Dusseldorf, Germany mission.
Allan was devoted. He was always proud of his children Bobby and Melanie. Among his truest delights were any and every opportunity to spend time with his children and their children, whether over the phone, on-line, or in-person. He was a very involved father, and lovingly spoke of his children and grandchildren often.
Allan was grateful. Despite owning few worldly possessions, Allan was profoundly grateful for the things that he did have, particularly when they were given or shared. Allan spoke fondly of people that were mentors and friends in his life. In particular, his brother Jeff, his uncle Lorin, and his uncle Max had a profound impact, as they each loved Allan deeply.
Allan was kind and treated others with kindness and sincerity. He was interested in the lives of others and spoke to them openly and eagerly. How he was feeling personally was of little consequence in comparison to the person he was speaking with and what they wanted to say. If he ever hurt another human's feelings, he was quick to apologize. He lived a life of integrity, refused to lie, and rarely even stretched the truth, no matter the consequences.
Allan loved friends. One of his passions in younger years was travel on his Goldwing motorcycle with Marion and neighborhood friends. He enjoyed lifelong friendships from his milk delivery service, and rekindled friendships in his later years as a grade school volunteer, and temple worker. He coached youth in church basketball, and discussed running goals with all ages.
Though we will miss Allan tremendously, we cherish the memories and find comfort that he is reunited with Marion and other loved ones, and was not tormented as he passed peacefully from this life into the next.
Allan was preceded in death by father Wallace Briggs; mother Dorothy Cheney Briggs Reynolds; stepmother MarJean Johnson Briggs; wife Marion Furness Briggs; brother Craig Briggs, and sister Shannon (Briggs) Egan.
Allan is survived by: his son Bobby Briggs; daughter-in-law Heather Stillman Briggs their children: Azure, Benjamin, Liberty, Ammon, and Piper; daughter Melanie Briggs, and her daughters Ana Marie Martin and Angelic Ross; siblings: Jeff and Anne (King) Briggs; Terry and Darlene (Beyler) Briggs; Kelly (Briggs) Rose and Dean Rose; Michael and Sharolyn (Anderson) Briggs.
Funeral services will be held at Sugar City Stake Center at 10 a.m., Saturday, 21 November. Family will receive friends, 20 November, at Flamm Funeral Home located in Rexburg, Idaho.
Interment will be located in the Sugar City Cemetery. A Zoom link will be provided for those who wish to view the services on-line. Condolences may be submitted online via www.flammfh.com