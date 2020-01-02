|
Allen David (Dave) Peterson was born to Konra Withers and Allen Peterson on September 4, 1967, in Rexburg, Idaho. He passed away on December 28, 2019, in Somner, Washington. He was 52 years old. He was the oldest of 6 siblings: Tara Withers, Aaron Peterson, Joanna Richards, Nicole Peterson and Roy Withers. He was raised by both his dad, Allen Peterson and his stepdad, Ralph Withers.
Dave graduated from Madison High School in Rexburg, Idaho. After graduating he would go on to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to Nashville, Tennessee. Dave cherished his mission, often times reflecting upon it with love and joy. Dave married Jennie Angell in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on June 10, 1989 and were married for 20 years. During this time they had four beautiful children together: Kylie, Brock, Braidon, and Kasidy.
Dave started his career working for the Rexburg Police Department, eventually achieving a personal goal and earning a position with the Idaho State Police Department. Dave took pride in his position as a Sergeant for the Idaho State Police and served in law enforcement for 20 years.
After leaving law enforcement, Dave traveled to the Philippines and Vietnam where he lived for several years. Upon returning to the United States, Dave endeavored on a successful career as a truck driver for Swift Transportation. Dave loved to travel and see the world.
One of his favorite past times was fishing, whether it was a local stream, or the Feather River, Dave could often be found casting a line with his son Braidon and brother, Aaron, in pursuit of trophy fish. Dave was also an accomplished RC airplane hobbyist, spending many hours building and flying beautiful replica planes with his sons. He had many other hobbies including, photography, computers, and gardening.
Dave truly loved his family. His last words were expressing his love for his children, and his desire for them to be happy.
Dave was preceded in death by his mother, Konra Withers. He is survived by his daughters, Kylie (Topher) Chaffin and Kasidy Peterson, and sons, Brock and Braidon (Zoe) Peterson and two grandchildren, Cooper Chaffin and Ashlyn Peterson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 4th, at the Nampa LDS Church, 927 Ruth Ln, Nampa, Idaho 83686
A GoFundMe account has been set up in his honor to help his children with expenses.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 30, 2020