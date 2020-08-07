A great man left mortality today, August 4, 2020, at the age of 86.
A valiant, faithful and dedicated man, Alva Graydon Burton was born to Donna DeLouris Allred and Alva George Burton in Afton, Lincoln County, Wyoming on May 14, 1934.
He was seriously ill for two years as a child with rheumatic fever, spending much of that time in the hospital. Because of the illness, he was required to live in close proximity to the hospital where he was receiving care. He lived with other families until his parents were able to relocate to the area. Because of his lengthy hospital stay, he was unable to graduate from high school until he was 20.
His treasured childhood pals were Lady, an adventurous and sometimes cantankerous horse, and Tippy, an incredibly smart dog that Graydon happily shared with local students while doing demonstrations of Tippy's prowess, intelligence and skill at school assemblies.
During his high school career, he worked as an usher at a theater in Pocatello. Next door to the theater was a soda shop where a pretty young woman worked making malts, floats (Graydon's favorite was root beer) and Italian Sodas, (Patricia's favorite).
It was a rainy night and Patricia was late closing the soda shop. She missed the last homeward bound bus, and Graydon offered her a ride home. (Patricia loved how he looked in his usher uniform!) It was winter and his vehicle malfunctioned, forcing him to call his dad to come pick them both up. This was the first "date" of many. Sometimes they enjoyed a double date with Jerry Martin and Patricia's little sister, Martha Joan.
Graydon married Patricia Obray on October 31, 1952. Patricia affectionately referred to all of their five children as her "goblins". (Perhaps it wasn't always a compliment!) But Halloween was always the most entertaining holiday in the Burton household with theme costumes, parties and large gatherings!
He enlisted in the military after their first son, Kenneth Graydon, was born in March 1954. He spent two years as a musician in the U.S. Army. The first year stationed on the east coast where he performed in parades, at Radio City Music Hall and on the Arlene Francis show.
Orders to deploy to Okinawa then took him back across the U.S. via train, a short stop to visit his waiting family, then on to the west coast to board the USS General M.M. Patrick. As Graydon served in Okinawa, David Lynn joined this growing family in May 1955.
One of Graydon's favorite achievements from his service in Okinawa was his involvement helping to build the first christian building for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He also enjoyed scuba diving, snorkeling and exploring the waters of Okinawa. Upon leaving active duty, he joined the Army Reserves where he served until his retirement May 14, 1994.
He loved music and finished his degree in music education graduating from Idaho State University. Laurie was born during this time period in October 1957.
After graduation, Graydon moved his family of five to Carson Valley, Nevada, in 1960 to teach Choir, Nevada History, Driver's Education and Band to elementary, junior high, and high school students.
He was a dedicated educator and well respected by students, parents and the administration. He was frequently asked to substitute for other teachers because he was well liked, even as a substitute.
A most delightful pastime was exploring Nevada ghost towns and mining towns. He would tie a safety rope to all of the participants ensuring that no one would be lost down a mine shaft. He taught his troop of explorers to watch for snakes, artifacts, rusted treasures and colorful rocks. Graydon also spent some of his summers working for the Forest Service as a wildland firefighter.
During the Nevada residency, Sharlene joined the family, October 1960. She was in a rush to join and was delivered prematurely, many weeks before her due date. She brought Graydon's family a beautiful balance as the fourth child and second daughter.
Graydon moved his family from the small house in Minden by the park to a fantastic country house on Mottsville Lane. Here Graydon was able to share his love of animals with his children. They loved raising a calf, Hercules. (Graydon never told his children where Hercules went to live when the freezer was full of fresh beef). The Mottsville house was a delightful place of adventure, hide and seek, bobcats in the barn, guinea hens, chickens, and Lily the beautiful bunny that lived in the yard. In February 1964, Kristine joined the family. Perhaps bringing chaos and crowding. The house was now too small for Graydon's family.
In 1964, they also added an adorable donkey, Heathertoes, to the animal menagerie. Three years later, 1967, a larger house on Kim Place with a piece of ground big enough for a donkey was purchased and the family moved.
Graydon could have been a tinkerer by trade. He could fix or repair nearly anything that moved but shouldn't, didn't move but should, squeaked but should hum. He was very mechanical and skilled with wood working tools. Graydon also enjoyed being a beginner apiarist, a bee keeper.
He kept his hives in his garage where it was easier to smoke the hive to harvest the honey. These two skills are important when you understand that the family didn't have television in the house. Graydon found two broken television sets at the local dump. (Graydon's favorite scavenging ground). He brought them home and was successfully able to get a picture on one set, sound on the other. Rabbit ears with foil or a child with strategically placed hands could bring in up to THREE CHANNELS!
Graydon would take the middle seat out of the VW Bus, place it on the garage floor, and find the children a nice James Bond movie to watch in the garage while he smoked the hive to harvest the honey. His children learned to sit very still as smoke-sleepy bees crawled on them while watching television. Graydon would admonish, "Don't hurt my bees. They won't hurt you if you don't hurt them!" Later in life, Graydon learned he had become allergic to bee stings and this activity could no longer be enjoyed.
He loved and supported the Boy Scouts as a local leader and also as Scout Master and Camp Director at Camp Fleischmann located in Plumas County, California. He also was Band Camp Director and 4-H Camp Director during the summers for many years at Lake Tahoe while Patricia worked as the Camp Cook.
He loved to canoe and taught all of his children proper backwater and holdwater techniques. He loved a good water fight and was not above bringing a garden hose into the house to ensure a win for his team. During the summer months, there was always an army-green canvas tent set up in the yard. Digging snow caves in the Sierras was a fun camping expedition. Extra neighborhood kids, several dogs, and sometimes the resident buck deer, Bananas, could be found camping with the Burtons.
Because he was a school teacher, this left summers open for adventure, travel and exploration.
Graydon was a Master Camper, and his wife, Patricia, a very good sport. The children were well versed in the set up of tents, building fires, gathering wood and participating in hikes. Adventures included national parks, Markleeville and Grover's Hot Springs, hikes up to the falls, summers at Grandparents' homes in Pocatello and Idaho Falls.
They included fishing at Henry's Lake, Island Park, Palisades and everywhere in between. Graydon loved technology and enjoyed working some summers at Harrah's Casino in Lake Tahoe managing the Children's Theater. He would take his children to enjoy the children's lounge, movies in the theater, and the famous hobo clown, Emmett Kelly who was a personal friend. A signed self-portrait of Emmett is one of Graydon's treasured possessions.
In 1976, a home that Graydon and Patricia purchased as a rental, was damaged in the Teton Dam Flood in southeast Idaho. It was decided that it would be easier to move to Rexburg and occupy the upstairs portion of the home as they repaired the basement level. Graydon accepted a position as the Director of the Learning Resource Center at Ricks College until his retirement in 2000. Heathertoes The Donkey, a rabbit named Runt, and a sweet little dog named Shumba made the move to Idaho with the family.
He never stopped learning and taught his children an appreciation for education, experience, adventure and travel. He was a talented story teller and loved the opportunity to scare the listeners late at night around the campfire. He was compassionate and loved all animals.
His family was not limited to blood relatives and often included displaced students, exchange students, foster children, nieces and nephews, and neighbor kids. The doors were always open, a tent in the yard, and an extra place setting at the table. He and his wife served multiple missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, a joy of service for both of them.
His legacy is priceless. Music was very important to him and even up until his last days, you could hear him humming a melodic tune as he enjoyed his ice cream.
His love of ghost stories, Nevada history, the Legend of Falling Rock and his many adventures will probably be shared with his progeny around campfires, whether in a national park or the backyard, for generations to come. Story night should be accompanied with generous helpings of hand-scooped vanilla ice cream covered with smooth, delicious root beer.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alva George Burton and Donna DeLouris Allred Burton; his wife, Patricia Obray Burton and a granddaughter, Michelle Lewis. He is survived by his brother, George Robert Burton (Carol) and his sister, Kay Frances Burton Roper: his five children: Kenneth Graydon Burton (Stacy), David Lynn Burton (Shuen), Laurie Burton Pessetto (John), Sharlene Burton Lewis (John) and Kristine Burton Bacheller (Chuck), twenty-one grandchildren, and thirty-five great-grandchildren.
The family will be accepting family and friends, Saturday, August 8th, 2020, 1 p.m. with services commencing at 2 p.m., at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 N. 1st East, Rexburg, Idaho. Interment at Rexburg Cemetery following the service.
Condolences may be sent online via www.flammfh.com