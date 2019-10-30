|
|
Annette Spaulding, 65, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loving family on October 28, 2019, due to complications from ovarian cancer.
Annette was preceded in death by her husband, James (Jim) Spaulding, her parents, Max Jensen and Ardath Walker, her brother Allen Jensen, her step-dad, Connald Carlsen, and her step-sister Bonnie Thomason.
Annette was born April 20, 1954, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Ardath Walker and Max Jensen and was the fifth of seven children. She grew up in Rexburg, Idaho, later attending Ricks College (BYU-Idaho) and then BYU.
Annette served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Florida, Ft. Lauderdale mission. Upon returning home, Annette met Jim Spaulding, and, after a whirlwind romance, they were married on February 19, 1982, in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Their life was filled with many adventures ranging from cross country moves, charity work in Mexico, late nights and long weekends spent completing their many projects, serving others, failing at some businesses and succeeding at others.
Scrapbooking and journaling were a couple of Annette's passions. She would spend evenings documenting important moments in her children's lives and finding the pictures that best captured the moment. It was then a joy for her to show the books to grandchildren and tell them stories about their parents.
Annette was very organized. She loved leaving things better than she found them. Over the years she taught classes on organization and productivity. She enjoyed decorating her home for the holidays, especially Christmas. In her later years, she relished spending time with her grandchildren and making memories with them.
One of the business projects Annette took on later in life was starting Binky to Backpack Daycare. Her philosophy was to "teach children to learn to love who they are." Although it started as a labor of love, it soon grew into a thriving business.
Annette was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Days Saints. She lived a life of devoted service to her family, church, and community.
Annette is survived by Coleman (Pamela) Spaulding and their children: Stella, Holland and Coleman; Laci (Derrick) Hope and their children: Oakley, Ivory and Olive; Lexie (Jacob) Thomas and their children: Lincoln, Brigham, Rudger, and Olivia; Taylor (Natalie) Spaulding and their daughter Stevie; McKenzie (Brett) Loveless and their children: Trey, Emma and Max. Also survived are her siblings: Dennis Carlsen of California; Paul (Rosalie) Jensen of Pocatello; Beverly (Neil) Taylor of Menan; Sonja (Roger) Thomason of Rexburg; Barbara (Jon) Goss of Rexburg; Elaine (Jeff) Fluckiger of Rexburg; Gaylen (Lisa) Jensen of Rexburg; Kerry (May Lin) Carlsen of Boise.
Funeral Service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 723 Hankins Rd. N., Twin Falls, Idaho; visitations held at the church on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. and prior to the service on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Burial will follow at Annis Little Butte Cemetery in Rigby, Idaho at 3:00 p.m.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.reynoldschapel.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 29, 2019