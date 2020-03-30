|
Beverly Price Jacobson, 79, of Rexburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, in her home, on March 24th, 2020.
Beverly was born on May 30, 1940, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Atella Burk and Wendell B. Price. She had four sisters and two brothers.
Beverly graduated from North High, in Phoenix, Arizona. She married her sweetheart, Donald Evans Jacobson on January 26, 1963, in the Mesa, Arizona LDS Temple. They settled in Yuma, Arizona to begin their lives together and start their family. They were blessed with 6 children: Dona, Scott, Deann, Nancy, Delight, and Paul. They have 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Beverly had a beautiful voice and enjoyed music and singing in the choir. She especially enjoyed singing in the choir with her dad. She was a great listener and friend to everyone. She was tremendously loyal and always willing to lend a hand to those around. When her children would ask her where she was going, her response would be "to see a man about a dog".
Beverly was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where she served in Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary. She and her husband served numerous missions worldwide.
Beverly's life was spent serving. She cared for her family, friends, neighbors and ward members. Family became her life as she has been lovingly cared for and surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren. She especially loved all the phone calls and cards that kept her connected to her loved ones from afar.
Beverly is survived by her husband Don; brothers, Melvin (Gretchen) Price of Arizona and Daryll Price of Arizona, sister Wylene (Allan) White of Texas, children Dona (Roger) Rowley of Gilbert, AZ; Scott (Alicia) Jacobson of Rexburg, ID; Deann (Dan) Stegenga of Queen Creek, AZ; Nancy (Wesley) Yowell of Rexburg, ID and Delight (Israel) Palafox of Rexburg, ID; 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Paul, and 3 sisters.
Private family services were held under the direction of the Flamm Funeral Home at the Burton Cemetery.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 28, 2020