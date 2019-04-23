Belva I. Weeks, 90, of Rexburg, Idaho peacefully passed from this life to the Spirit World Thursday, April 18, 2019 in her own home surrounded by her children.



Belva was born November 1, 1928 in Glenns Ferry, Idaho to Alma Smith and Clara May Fikstad. She attended school in Mesa County, Mesa, Arizona.



On August 25, 1947 she married Loyz Blanchard Weeks in the Latter-day Saint temple in Salt Lake City, Utah.



Belva was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; she served in many capacities including Primary and Young Women's and Relief Society positions on the ward and



stake levels. Belva especially enjoyed spending time with others, especially children, sharing her



testimony of Jesus Christ, listening to music and playing the piano, reading, sewing, being active,



the outdoors, driving, yard work and other home projects, doing Family History, and attending the Temple.



She is survived by her children: Tina (Charles) Dowis, of Woodstock, Georgia; Arlo (Melanie)



Weeks, of Rexburg, Idaho; Fawn Quintanilla, of Rexburg, Idaho; April (Leonard) Mullen, of Oakley, Idaho; Jill (Chuck) Johnson, of Eaton, Colorado; Ty (Joan) Weeks, of Spring Lake, North Carolina; Leslie (Jody) Weeks, of Drummond, Montana; Crystal (Bret) Mullen, of Burley, Idaho; Todd(Elaine) Weeks, of Sandy, Utah; and Vonda (Geoff) Winfree, of Rexburg, Idaho and 58 grandchildren, 114 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Alma and Clara Smith, her 1st husband, Loyz Blanchard Weeks, her 2nd husband Grant Jardine, her daughter Kim Weeks Jacobs, her four brothers Glen Smith, Ross Smith, Mark Smith and Grant Smith and her two sisters Donna White and Norma Mested, and her grand and great grandchildren Jacob Mullen, Ryan Mullen, Katie Sigler, Brigham Sigler, Faith Krumenacker, and Nolan Weeks.



Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Logan City Cemetery,



Logan Utah. The family will receive friends at a viewing from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home, Rexburg, Idaho on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Services are under the care of Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. Condolences may be sent to www.flammfh.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary