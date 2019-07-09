Bernice Hiatt Dayton, age 92 of Paul passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, with family members at her side.







Bernice was born at home in St. Anthony, Idaho, on April 26, 1927, to William Elihu and Lettie (Rose) Hiatt, the fifth of seven children they were blessed with. Bernice attended school in St. Anthony and graduated from St. Anthony High School in 1945. She married Charles Dean Dayton on October 4, 1946, in St. Anthony; they were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple. In 1956, Dean's name was drawn in a veteran's homestead lottery and the family moved to Paul to clear and farm the 120 acres awarded to them. Dean and Bernice were the proud parents of five children: Kristine (Dan) Stapelman, Regina (Max) Twiss, Reed (Trudy) Dayton, Brent (Kathy) Dayton, and Dennis (Kimberly) Dayton.







Bernice was a hard worker all her life, from working with her father and siblings as farm laborers when she was young to a variety of jobs after high school, and then helping Dean on the farm. In 1967, she started working at Kraft Foods in Rupert, where she was employed for 25 years before her retirement in 1992. Of all her many jobs, she loved being a "homemaker" most of all. She was a magnificent cook and took great pride in caring for her home and her children. Bernice was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was actively involved in her church throughout her adult life, serving faithfully in a variety of church callings over the years.







Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dean Dayton; a son-in-law, Ron Eugene Mingo; two grandsons, Jed R. Mingo, and Jordan D. Mingo; three great-grandsons, Austin Terry Garner, Jaxston Dayton Sterzer, and Rexton Wynn Sterzer; her parents, William Elihu and Lettie Rose Hiatt; five siblings, Carol Rose Smith, Arva Thorsted, William Elihu Hiatt Jr., Melba Faler, and Lynn Hiatt.







She is survived by her five children and their spouses; 24 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Louise Bowles.







It was once said of Bernice by a close family friend, "Bernice is the classiest woman I have ever known." That is the legacy she leaves behind for her family. She was a woman of incredible grace, with beauty inside and out. She cherished her family and made many sacrifices on their behalf. She was kind, loving, and grateful regardless of her circumstances. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, but her family rejoices that she is reunited with her eternal companion, Dean, and other members of her family who have passed.







The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Paul Stake Center, located at 424 W. Ellis Ave., in Paul. Burial will follow at the Paul Cemetery.







Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, July 7, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday preceding the funeral at the church. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on July 9, 2019