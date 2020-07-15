1/1
Bernie Gene Hancock
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Bernie Gene Hancock, 83, of Rigby, Idaho, and formerly of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

Bernie was born in Thornton, Idaho, on November 14, 1936, the son of Thomas Edward Hancock and Jeanne Beatrice Anderson.

Bernie attended elementary school in Lyman and graduated from Madison High School before joining the Army National Guard during the Korean Conflict.

He worked for a time with his brother for Perry and Hendricks Masonery as a Hod Carrier. He worked in road construction for Allied Paving and Burgraff Paving at the preparation plant.

He married Bonnie Marie Wiemer on March 30, 1975 in Elko, Nevada. He lived on the family property he grew up on his entire life until moving to Rigby five years ago.

Bernie had a love for polishing rocks and making jewelry from precious stones. His getaway was to go fishing, being on the South Fork of the Snake River or going on long drives to enjoy the scenery.

Bernie is survived by his wife Bonnie Hancock of Rigby, Idaho, and his loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers; Elwood and Junior Blain Hancock.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery at the new niche wall in the North East corner of the cemetery.

Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Jul. 15 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Rigby Pioneer Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Eckersell Funeral Home - Rigby
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
208-745-6604
Memories & Condolences
March 30, 2020
So sorry to hear about Bernie, I grew up in Thornton with him he was a good friend of my cousin Lanny. my condolences and prayers to the family.
Billy Wells
