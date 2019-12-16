|
Bert M. Hymas, 94, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born April 14, 1925, in a little log house on the Plano townsite that his mom and dad built.
He attended grade school on the townsite and attended Edmunds for high school until he had to quit his senior year as his dad needed help on the farm when his older brother Harold was drafted. He didn't like school very much but preferred playing ball, fishing, hunting, skiing behind the horse or playing jokes on people.
He met his wife-to-be, Betty, in grade school in 1937 when she moved to Plano from Canada. They were married 7 years later on February 14, 1944, in the Salt Lake Temple. To this union was born 3 children: Darlene, Dennis, and Bernice. They all worked together milking cows, planting crops and constructing every building on the place with cement and block.
His most beloved calling was Stake Dance Director with Betty in 1968. That evolved into him becoming a caller for various square dancing clubs. Years later, after semi-retiring from the farm, he and Betty spent the winters in St. George dancing, crafting or four-wheeling.
He is survived by his daughter, Darlene (Steve) Wood; daughter-in-law, Susan Hymas; sister, Lottie Roberts; twelve grandchildren, thirty-four great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren as well as many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; daughter, Bernice; son, Dennis; granddaughter, Cindy; three brothers, and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at the Plano Ward Chapel. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and then again Friday morning from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Plano Cemetery.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Dec. 16, 2019 to Jan. 14, 2020