Beth Clark Bird, 80, of Orem, Utah, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, returned to her heavenly home on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
Beth was born March 20, 1939, in Newdale, Idaho, to Ruth Widdison Clark and Ray Philemon Clark. She was the sixth of eight children born to this family. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard Eugene Bird, in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 2, 1957.
Beth was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the gospel and cherished her membership in the church. She served in many callings and also served as a church service missionary at the employment center in Rexburg. She loved visiting with those she served and loved, especially family and friends.
Family was the center of her life and she focused on making her home a place of happiness and love. Her kindness, generosity and sweet demeanor extended to all that she came in contact with. She loved cooking and baking for her family, friends and neighbors. Her favorite time of the year was the Christmas season and celebrating the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her children, Richard Michael (Karla Kostoff) Bird of Lindon, Utah, David Eugene (Leslie Pincock) Bird of Orem, Utah, Brenda Lee Bird (Tyler R.) Williams of Rigby, Idaho and Andrea Beth Bird of Sandy, Utah; as well as 13 grandchildren (and their spouses) and five great-grandchildren with one more on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sweetheart, Richard, three sisters, Ruth, CaroLee and Brenda and two brothers, Ray and Glen.
There will be a viewing on Saturday morning, January 18th, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East in Rexburg, Idaho. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery, where some 60-plus years earlier, she was proposed to by her sweetheart.
We love you and will miss you! "See you later alligator".
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jan. 10, 2020