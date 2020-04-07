|
Bessie Elizabeth Dutson Roberts, 101, of Ashton, Idaho, passed away April 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
She was born May 21, 1918, in Ririe, Idaho, to Joseph and Lula Dutson. She attended school there and helped her dad on the farm.
After graduating from high school, she went to Links Business College in Idaho Falls. She met Elbert Walter Roberts there, and they got married on December 12, 1940.
When Bessie and Elbert were expecting their first child, they moved to Ashton where Elbert got a job at Fall River Electric Company. They had nine children.
Bessie belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and taught the youth and young children for many years.
She helped her husband milk cows and assisted in his cheese factory after he retired.
She loved to raise gardens, sew, and make quilts.
She is survived by her children: Regena (Myron) Wood of Washington, Utah; Judy Dayton of Ashton; Laretta Dayton of Sugar City; Brenda Rigby of St. Anthony; Keith Roberts of Saratoga Springs, Utah; Jeff (Lynette) Roberts of Las Vegas, Nevada; Rosemarie (DeMar) Sharp of Rexburg; daughters-in-law, Karen Robert of Payson, Utah, and Renell Hunter of Idaho Falls; a sister, Donna Roueche and brother-in-law, Dean Hamilton both of Layton, Utah; 41 grandchildren, 93 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Ashley and Bruce; granddaughter, Kelly Dayton; grandson, Brock Roberts; sons-in-law, San Dayton and Rulon Rigby; and four siblings.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 6, in the Ashton Pineview Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Apr. 7 to May 5, 2020