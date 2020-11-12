Betty Jean Trupp, of St. Anthony, Idaho, passed away on Monday, November 9th, 2020, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital after a valiant fight against COVID-19. She was surrounded by her loving husband and children who had all gathered to say goodbye.
Betty started life in Chowchilla, CA, on August 24, 1941. She was the apple of her parent's eye, Robert & Selma (Smith) Logan. A year and half later they welcomed her sister, Maryann, into the family.
Always kind, friendly and outgoing, Betty was very popular throughout her school years. She spent her early married years in Modesto and Oakland, CA. During that time, she was blessed to have four children; Rebecca Taylor, Pam Smith (Taylor), Robert James Taylor, and Sandra Crofts (Taylor.)
Several years after her marriage ended, she met a young, handsome Navy man from Idaho named Lynden Trupp. After they were married in California, Betty and the children moved with him to Idaho. There, they soon welcomed their 5th child, Debra Cummins (Trupp) into the family. They worked very hard during those early years to get Lynden's electrical business going. Lynden did the work, and Betty did the books.
Later, Lynden & Betty moved to help out with Lynden's father's dairy farm outside of St. Anthony, ID, in the community of Wilford. Eventually, they took over the farm, and Betty worked several jobs until settling at Artco, Inc in Rexburg. She was employed in several departments there, including operating the switchboard and ending in sales, where she was able to travel and really use her friendliness as a skill in working with clients.
In 1985, Betty & Lynden, along with their daughter Debbie, began taking missionary discussions and became members of the LDS church. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Betty has been in the Wilford Wards since the time of her baptism, and absolutely cherished every relationship she built in that ward and through her callings. In the last years, Betty counted attending the temple with her ward members as a highlight of her church experience.
Betty loved to travel. She wanted to see the world and traveled with her family on several cruises to places like Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico and lots of places in the Caribbean. One of her favorite things about those adventures was meeting new people. She was always smiling and making great memories.
Betty built some solid, loving friendships over the years. She especially loved her Red-Hat Society group and the lunches they would have. She cherished those friendships and talked about them often.
Throughout her life though, nothing surpassed Betty's love for her family. She is the beloved mother of 5 children, the cherished grandmother of 11 kids and the fun-loving great-grandma to 14 kids. Those kids meant the world to her. Never a day went by where she didn't talk about an achievement from one of them or how proud she was. The pride went both ways.
It'd be hard to find a more loved and respected mom and grandma than Betty was. She gave her heart and soul into making sure that everyone knew how much they were loved and that their needs were taken care of.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Selma & Robert. She is survived by her loving husband Lynden to whom she was married to for 52 years; and all her children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren as well as her sister Maryann Beasley.
We would like to thank the ICU staff members at both Madison Memorial & Idaho Falls Community Hospital for the tremendous care they gave Betty as she fought this deadly virus over the last month. Their communication and care made all the difference in the world to the family and they never let a day pass without an update.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 16th, 2020, at the Wilford Church at 12 p.m. The family will receive friends prior to that in the church-house from 11 a.m. to 11:45 am. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.
The funeral will be live-streamed. A link to view the funeral will be provided in Betty's obituary at www.flammfh.com.
