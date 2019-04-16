Betty Lou Clark Waddell, 92, died April 13, 2019, at Homestead Assisted Living, in Rexburg, ID.



Affectionately known as "Granzy"



She was born December 10, 1926 at St. Anthony, Idaho, to William Edward Clark and Lula Murray Brown Clark. She attended schools in St. Anthony.



She married Morris Hyrum Waddell on February 22, 1947, at Elko, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.



She & Morris owned and operated their trucking business. They worked hand in hand throughout their lives.



She enjoyed learning and she took many college courses. She loved to read.



She enjoyed singing, and sang in many groups with friends. She was especially fond of belonging to the Chonsonette group from Rigby.



She was a member of the LDS Church. She held many callings which include, teaching Primary, the Young Women and Relief Society organizations. With each calling her testimony was greatly strengthened.



She is survived by sons, M Clint (Pat) Waddell, David C (Juli) Waddell, both of Rexburg, and John C (Debi) Waddell of St. Anthony; daughters, Janet W Thomas, Bonny W Harding, both of Rexburg, Cathy W (Ron) Dixon of Ashton, and Lori W. Bailey of Sugar City; 34 grandchildren and 48 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, a grandson, Dalin J Waddell & a great grandson, Spencer Morgan, her parents, three brothers and two sisters.



The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Homestead Assisted Living that served Betty so selflessly. Also Jodie and her group from Encompass, home health and hospice.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund.



Viewing will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, ID from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.



Services will be held Friday April 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.at the Burton 1st Ward Building. Viewing will be from 10:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Burton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com.