Blanch Allen Angell was born on October 31, 1925, to John Julius and Ada Glover Allen; she was the 11th of 12 children. Blanch was born and raised on a ranch in Twin Groves, Idaho. She attended grade school in a 2 room school house in St. Anthony.



On December 26, 1944, Blanch married her high school sweetheart, Curley Angell. They had grown up and attended school together. On November 19, 1975 their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple.



Rodeo has been a part of Blanch's life. She participated in rodeos, helped produce rodeos, as well as spending thousands of hours as a rodeo secretary. In later years, she and Curley loved to attend the rodeo as spectators, supporting their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren as they participated. They found great joy in supporting the sport they truly loved.



They had their own power line construction company which let them travel all over the west working alongside each other.



In 1978 Curley and Blanch moved to Burns, Oregon to Continue in the power line business.



They also bought a small ranch and raised hay, cattle, and horses. Blanch soon took her place serving in her church callings. She loved taking the young women to camp in the summer. She and Curley were also High School Rodeo Advisors while living there.



After retiring from construction and ranching they moved to Wilder, Idaho in 1994. Blanch continued with her many church callings. She was especially fond of the humanitarian work. She loved to serve those in need making several 100s of quilts and other humanitarian items to go anywhere ever the need was. She loved her home and her many friendships. Her life was truly full of adventure and joy. She always said that you can't expect to get a lot accomplished if you don't put out the extra time and effort to make it happen. This really sums up Blanch's way of life.



Blanch is survived by her children Tom (Christina), Casey, Bonnie Mackenzie (Sam), Billy Joe (Heidi), 15 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Blanch was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, a son, and 5 grandchildren.



A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Homedale, Idaho. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Homedale. Interment will be held on May 2, 2019 at Wilford Cemetery in St. Anthony, Idaho. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints humanitarian aid efforts. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary