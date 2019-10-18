|
|
Boyd K Hollist, age 81 of Parker, Idaho, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at home surrounded by family.
He was born November 23, 1937 in Teton, Idaho, to William D. and Sarah Cross Orme Hollist. He attended Teton Elementary School, and graduated from South Fremont High School. He attended Ricks College and also served in the Army National Guard.
Boyd was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served a mission for the church to Auckland, New Zealand, and was actively involved in multiple church callings throughout his life; he loved working with the youth and his service in the temple.
He married Lynda Lou Rudd on August 9, 1963, in the Idaho Falls Temple and for most of their married life they lived in Parker, Idaho.
He worked as a welder for Thiokal Chemical Corporation and was a welder for the early space program. He worked at the Lincoln Sugar Factory; he farmed and ranched his entire life and served on the Farmers Friend Canal Board.
Boyd retired after 30 years of service at the Juvenile Corrections Center including working as an employee advocate for Personnel matters.
His hobbies over the years were basketball, softball, riding horses, supporting children and grandchildren in everything they did.
He is survived by his wife Lynda of Parker, ID; children: Boyd Lynn (Tonya) Hollist of St. Anthony, ID; Ray Rudd (Lisa) Hollist of Shelley, ID; Julianne Hollist of Greenleaf , ID; Saralee (Jerry) Zollinger of Oakley, ID; and Daniel Kent (Jenni) Hollist of St. Anthony, ID; 17 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: William D Hollist, Lynn O Hollist, Reva Hollist, Reed M Hollist, Samuel John Hollist, V. Grant Hollist, Sadie Hollist Ard, Norine Hollist Hamblin and Joanne Hollist.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October, 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Parker Church 132 North Center, Parker.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. and on Monday from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. both times at the church.
Burial will be in the Parker Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019