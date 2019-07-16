Robert Brent Hammer, 76, was born an only child to Eli and Ruth (Willyard) Hammer on November 13, 1942. He passed away at home from natural causes on July 13, 2019.



He was raised on the 40-acre farmstead his parents carved out of the sand and sagebrush in Burton, approximately five miles west of Rexburg. He graduated from Madison High School in 1961, where he played varsity basketball.



The farmstead west of town was home his entire life. When he married Karen Wickham in 1963, they moved a home in next to his parents and he continued working the land, milking the cows and welcoming four sons into the world. Through his example, his boys learned patriotism, hard work and self-reliance. The marriage eventually ended in divorce, but Brent remained rooted to the small farm.



The farm was small enough it wouldn't fully support the family, so Brent worked as a talented mechanic, spending many years working at PDQ Auto and eventually retiring from D&T Auto. His good heart often propelled him to use his talents to leave his home and rescue stranded motorists on his own time.



Brent was at his best in the outdoors. It was once stated he was born 100 years too late. He would have thrived as a mountain man. It turns out he lived that type of lifestyle as a modern day hobby-hunting, camping, riding ATVs-all quality outside time.



His surviving family, sons, Damon (Carey), Lance, Trevin (April), and Conan (Shaana), plus his 12 grandkids and one great grandson, knew they were loved.



As befitting his life, there will be no formal funeral services, but friends are invited to visit and share their memories on Friday, July 19 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.