Brent Lewis Webster
1942 - 2020
Brent Lewis Webster, treasured husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend passed away July 7, 2020 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's. He was born October 20, 1942 to Lewis M. Webster and Velma L. Morgan in Rexburg, Idaho. He was-and will ever be throughout all eternity-a valiant disciple of our Savior Jesus Christ. He loved belonging to and serving in the Savior's true church upon Earth, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Brent loves his family more than earthly world can express-loves, not loved, because we are an eternal family and he will love us, and we will love him, forever and ever without end. During much of his growing up and all throughout his life, Brent loved the nature and wildlife around his family's ranch in Island Park, Idaho. He served missions in Brazil and Michigan for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed telling stories of his missions and saying his favorite things in Portuguese. He attended Ricks College (BYU Idaho) and BYU, earning a bachelor's in Business Management. While at Ricks, he met and fell in love with his beloved eternal companion, Nancy Kay Loveland. They were married on June 1, 1966 in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for all eternity. How joyful it is that, although they'll be apart for a short time, they'll be together for all eternity, never to part again! Brent was blessed with 7 children he adored. He happily proclaimed that he was the richest man in the world, richer than any king because he had his eternal companion and his seven children. How happy that we get to have such a wonderful father for all eternity! Brent served as Branch President in Hays, Kansas, in bishoprics and many other callings, and as a temple worker, which he dearly loved. He lovingly gave many priesthood blessings, and lifted those around him with his deep testimony and nurturing spirit. He was a strong, intelligent, creative and kind leader in his work and all he did. He was always the first to jump in and serve, and to make others feel loved and needed. Brent had such a wonderful way of viewing the world, and he inspired all around him to feel wonder and gratitude and joy. He expressed this with his marvelous sense of humor, his zeal for life, and his amazing personality. People loved to be around him, and he made them feel happy and cherished. And what a magnificent artist and photographer Brent was! He captured the nature and wildlife and places he loved in his remarkable art. He loved reading and had a library that brought him much happiness. He was a great storyteller and blessed his family with the wonderfully inventive and fun stories he wrote them. We are eternally grateful for the noble and loving man he is, and we look forward with joy for the day we will be reunited with him in our heavenly home! Brent is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Kay Loveland Webster; his children Brenda (Ken) Sills, Trina (Paul) Teasdale, Michelle Habel, Clint (Jonette), Justin (Heidi), Jinni (Matthew) Gillen, Johnny (Sharon); his 32 grandchildren and his 3 great-grandchildren, and his sisters, Jill (Willis) Stone and Jacki Bowen (Jim). He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis M. Webster and Velma L. Morgan and his brother Danny. His funeral will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 am with a viewing at 10 am at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, Idaho. Condolences can be sent online via www.flammfh.com

Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jul. 10, 2020.
