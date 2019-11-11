|
Broc L. Thompson, 63, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019.
He was born in Rexburg, Idaho, on March 10th, 1956 to Gary and Merlynn Thompson. He graduated from Hillcrest High School in Midvale, Utah, and shortly after served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Philippines.
Following his mission, Broc attended Ricks College and earned an associate's degree in Business. Broc then started his own forestry business contracting with the Forest Service. He ran crews of people each summer, for more than 25 years, planting millions of trees throughout Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana.
Broc married his wife, Lisa Kay Blanchard, on December 14, 1985, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they later bought Big J's Restaurant in St. Anthony and have owned it for the past 20 years.
Broc loved guns, hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, the Denver Broncos, Pepsi, spending time with family outdoors – especially at the family cabin in Island Park, but more than anything being with his grandchildren.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Broc served in many different callings, his favorites being a Youth Sunday School Teacher and working with the Scouts.
Survivors include: his wife, Lisa, of Rexburg; his five children: Jace (Jessica), of Orofino, Idaho; Hilary (Mark) Bates, of Rexburg; Cody (Anne), of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Heidi, of Rexburg; Nick, of Rexburg; and his 12 grandchildren; his mother, Merlynn, of Rexburg, and his sisters: Brenda (Max) Siddoway, Melanie Roebuck, and Trenna (Justin) Belka. Broc was preceded in death by his father, Gary Lee Thompson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Rexburg East Stake Center, 425 South 4th East, with Bishop Gary Baird officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East, in Rexburg, and Friday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to services. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Nov. 11 to Dec. 10, 2019