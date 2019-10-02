|
Bruce E Walker, age 64, passed away peacefully in his home September 24, 2019. He was born July 13, 1955, in Rexburg, Idaho to Ray and Sylvia Walker. He and Susan Stegelmeier were married in the Idaho Falls Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple on Aug 24, 1979, and have enjoyed 40 years of friendship and love.
Bruce loved to help people. He was always willing to lend a helping hand and a listening ear. He was enjoying his newly found freedom and adventures in retirement after he owned and operated Targhee Sports and Duck Creek Pawn for over 36 years.
His family was everything to him, and he enjoyed being with them. In his spare time you could often find him purchasing toys or finding different ways to treat and show his love to his family. If you were there to listen, he would love to share his infinite wisdom and bottles trivia with you.
Bruce was proceeded in death by his father Ray Willis Walker. Bruce is survived by his wife Susan S. Walker; his mother Sylvia Walker; brothers: Glenn (Jody) Walker, Douglas (Kristin) Walker, Kent (DeRue) Walker and sister Charlotte (Scott) Modersitzki; his children: Bethany (Benjamin) Gold, Jessica (Naithan) McKinney, Kristen (Timothy) Hughes, Katherine (Ammon) Williams, Blake (Matthea) Walker, Kayleigh (Jordan) Lloyd, Tiana (Michael) Batemen, Sean Walker; his 22 grandchildren; and his many in-laws, nephews and nieces. All of these he loved deeply.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, at the Rexburg East Stake Center, 387 South 4th East. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 9:45 a.m., both times at the stake center. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Oct. 2, 2019