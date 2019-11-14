Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bert Flamm Mortuary - St. Anthony
581 East 1st North
St. Anthony, ID 83445
(208) 624-7351
Resources
More Obituaries for Bryan Junkert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bryan Mitchell Junkert


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bryan Mitchell Junkert Obituary
Bryan Mitchell Junkert, 48, of Plano, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg. He was born October 22, 1971 in Rexburg, Idaho to Gerard and Nellie Marie Siepert Junkert.

He attended schools in the Rexburg area and graduated from Madison High School.

Bryan loved boating, fishing, hunting and helped with any kind of computer problem. He also enjoyed fixing cars and trucks, his favorite truck was a Ford. Bryan was loved by his co-workers at Madison County where he worked for 25 years.

He had a kind heart and loved his family very much.

He is survived by his significant other, Kris Parkinson; son, Aydan Junkert; parents, Gerard (Tonya) Junkert, of Archer, and Marie (Ben) Schiess of Dubois; a brother, Ed Junkert, of Idaho Falls; and a sister, Jessica (Jeremy) Bradshaw of Idaho Falls

He is preceded in death by a son, Adam Junkert; a stepson, Taylor Parkinson; grandfather, Edwin Junkert; grandmother, Leone Crahan; grandfather, Keith Siepert; grandmother, Carma Hunter Siepert; and grandmother, Leah Siepert.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Plano Chapel. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and again from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Parker cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Nov. 14 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bryan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bert Flamm Mortuary - St. Anthony
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -