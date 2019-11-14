|
|
Bryan Mitchell Junkert, 48, of Plano, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg. He was born October 22, 1971 in Rexburg, Idaho to Gerard and Nellie Marie Siepert Junkert.
He attended schools in the Rexburg area and graduated from Madison High School.
Bryan loved boating, fishing, hunting and helped with any kind of computer problem. He also enjoyed fixing cars and trucks, his favorite truck was a Ford. Bryan was loved by his co-workers at Madison County where he worked for 25 years.
He had a kind heart and loved his family very much.
He is survived by his significant other, Kris Parkinson; son, Aydan Junkert; parents, Gerard (Tonya) Junkert, of Archer, and Marie (Ben) Schiess of Dubois; a brother, Ed Junkert, of Idaho Falls; and a sister, Jessica (Jeremy) Bradshaw of Idaho Falls
He is preceded in death by a son, Adam Junkert; a stepson, Taylor Parkinson; grandfather, Edwin Junkert; grandmother, Leone Crahan; grandfather, Keith Siepert; grandmother, Carma Hunter Siepert; and grandmother, Leah Siepert.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Plano Chapel. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and again from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Parker cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Nov. 14 to Dec. 13, 2019