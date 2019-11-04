Home

Bucklyn York Jensen


1974 - 2019
Bucklyn York Jensen Obituary
Bucklyn York Jensen, age 45, of Los Angeles, California, formerly of St. Anthony, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019.

Buck was born in Evergreen Park, Illinois on July 17, 1974, a son of Fred Arch Jensen and Margie Jensen. He was raised in St. Anthony, Idaho. He graduated from South Fremont High School and later from Sacred Heart University in Connecticut with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Minor in Marketing. He worked for many years in the marketing industry.

His hobbies included traveling, scuba diving, attending concerts, skiing, and training for and running marathons. At the time of his passing, he had run 10 marathons.

He is survived by his family Fred and Margie Jensen of St. Anthony; Loryan Jensen of Los Angeles, California; Delbert (April) Jensen of Thornton, Idaho; Sharman (Stacey) Jensen of Salem, Idaho; Kendon (Lisa Marie) Jensen of Salem, Idaho; Kelly (Kaya) Jensen of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Heidi Jensen of Victor, Idaho; 11 nieces and nephews who he absolutely adored.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints St. Anthony 4th Ward building, 507 West 2nd North, St. Anthony, Idaho 83445.

The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Nov. 4, 2019
