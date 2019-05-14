Home

Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg
61 North 1st East
Rexburg, ID 83440
(208) 356-5721
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg
61 North 1st East
Rexburg, ID 83440
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Archer Chapel
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Archer Chapel
Byron Luthy Obituary
Byron Luthy was born and raised in Rexburg, Idaho to Bill and Nelia Luthy. He married Elaine Gray in 1986 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They raised four wonderful children together. He was a talented carpenter and enjoyed nature and animals. Byron endured his trials well and lived a life of service. He was a loved father, husband, brother, neighbor, and friend.

He is survived by his wife Elaine Luthy; children Megan Luthy, Trent Luthy (Sam), Jason Luthy (Shakira), Todd Luthy (Sadee)

He is proceeded in death by his parents Bill and Nelia Luthy.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the Archer Chapel. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and again from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on May 14, 2019
