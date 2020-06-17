Carly Marie Allphin, 18, of Rexburg, Idaho, died June 10, 2020, after a 4 ½ year battle with a rare form of bone cancer.
Carly was born in Provo, Utah, the oldest child of Krista and Andrew Allphin. She and her five younger siblings grew up primarily in Stafford County, Virginia while her Father was in the The US Army. She attended Brooke Point High School in Stafford, Virginia, before moving to Rexburg, Idaho in 2018.
Carly attended Madison High School, and will graduate this month with the class of 2020. She was accepted to Brigham Young University in Provo, UT where Carly planned on attending this Fall. She was going to major in Early Childhood Education.
Carly was energetic and so full of life. She was spunky and fun and just quirky enough to make everyone love her. She loved people and loved making people feel accepted and included. She was an amazing listener and was naturally empathetic towards others. She was an incredible big sister. Her siblings loved her very much. She spent time reading with them, playing games, baking, watching movies, and babysitting them. Even though Carly's life was difficult, she made their lives so fun.
Carly was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She earned her Young Women Recognition Award which focuses on service to others and personal spiritual growth. Carly had a great love for her Savior, Jesus Christ. She knew Him. She tried everyday to be like Him. She was looking forward to returning home to live with Him and talked about this often.
Carly loved children and was able to teach at Kiddie-Hawks preschool while she was in high school in Virginia. She loved music. She was an accomplished pianist and participated in lessons and competitions throughout her life. Carly also enjoyed playing the French Horn in marching band and concert band. Band was a big part of her life. She played the ukulele and loved singing along, as long as no one else was listening.
Carly battled through cancer for 4 ½ years. In that time, she met doctors, nurses, cancer kids and families that changed her life for the better. She formed amazing bonds and friendships that will last forever. She fought hard and kept an amazing attitude through all of her excruciating treatments.
Carly is survived by: Her parents, Andrew and Krista Allphin. Her younger siblings: Parker, Clark, Addison, Easton, and Ava. Her Grandparents: Lee and Gail Allphin, and Craig and Sheri Day. Her Great-Grandmothers, Ruth Day and Lila Crandall; and many cousins, aunts and uncles throughout the country.
The Memorial Service celebrating Carly's life, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Henry's Fork Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (1508 West 3000 North), with a graveside dedication immediately following at the Rexburg, Idaho Cemetery. There will be an open house/viewing at Flamm Funeral Home (61 North 1st East, Rexburg, ID) on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 5-7 pm.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Jun. 17 to Jul. 15, 2020.